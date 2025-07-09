Real Madrid Escapes Huge Danger as Storm Almost Jeopardizes Club World Cup Semifinal Game

It’s a big day ahead for French soccer superstar Kylian Mbappe. In the second semifinal match of the Club World Cup on Tuesday, the 26-year-old will cross paths with his former club as Real Madrid takes on PSG at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. However, even before he got to set foot on the pitch, the forward had to tackle a different kind of aerial challenge, and not thanks to any of his on-field opponents.

“We’re delighted to be in the semi-finals, but we want more,” Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni told RM Play ahead of the team’s clash against the French heavyweights. But little did he know, Los Blancos would have to face more than PSG’s razor-sharp attacking in order to advance to the CWC finals. And all of that even before the match began!

A social media update by Madrid Zone on X on July 8 shared the ordeal the Real Madrid squad had to face en route to East Rutherford for its match slated for later on the same day. The New York area has received a tornado warning, which caused issues with the Spanish team’s travel plans. “Real Madrid’s plane has been circling around New York for over an hour, and they still haven’t received the green light to land,” the X post notes, while also mentioning that the storm was getting worse.

However, it wasn’t like Real Madrid only had to deal with landing problems. The team set up its CWC training camp in Palm Beach, Florida, which was also facing its own weather troubles, thanks to a tropical storm on Tuesday. Because of that, the squad’s flight back to New Jersey, where they have played both their quarterfinal and semifinal matches, was also delayed by one hour.

