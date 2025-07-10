Real Madrid Legend Makes Bold Chelsea Prediction After Club World Cup Semifinal Shocker

This weekend Chelsea is going to have a shot at creating history and lifting the Fifa Club World Cup for the second time since 2021! While other clubs have done this (Real Madrid has done it five times), it’ll be a big one for Chelsea and will put them at par with Bayern Munich who have also lifted this cup twice in 2013 and 2020. However, with Luis Enrique’s PSG to fight against, it may turn out a bit tougher than Chelsea expected, given PSG have won every other club trophy this year!

In a recent interview, Gareth Bale, former Real Madrid forward, made his predictions on the Club Cup final known. For some context, Chelsea knocked Fluminense in the Club Cup semi finals 2-0, while their opponents PSG knocked out Real Madrid 4-0, so obviously Bale is also a bit biased considering PSG are the ones who held it (twice as) strong against his former team, but here’s what he said,

“Yeah. Yeah, I think the the one thing Chelsea have do, they have the youth on their team,” Bale said of the team that had an average starting age of 24 years and 36 days last season (26.2 years for Madrid, in comparison). Bale added though, “But again PSG have been so good. It’s it’s hard to see past them. I’m sure John [Obi Mikel] will say otherwise and he’ll come up with his prediction.”

In fact Mikel did, tying Chelsea’s success to the performance of midfielder, Moises Caicedo. Bale however went on,

“But yeah, Chelsea for sure, they have a chance. They have a great team. They have a young team. They have a great manager. They’re playing good football. At the end of the day, final is one game. Anything can happen on the day. Could be a sending off. Anything can happen. So, I’m sure Chelsea will still believe, but yeah, I think PSG are going to be strong favorites.” It’s true, PSG did just lift the Champion’s League Cup a few months ago and are looking stronger all around, but anything can happen on the day of.