Reason for Lionel Messi to Attend MLS All-Star for USA Revealed by National Reporter

When Lionel Messi does something, the world pauses, and this time, it was no different. With a brace against the New York Red Bulls, the Inter Miami captain did win. But along with it, he secured his place in the sport’s history. But how? Well, by becoming the all-time leading scorer in non-penalty goals. His 764th and 765th non-penalty strikes lifted him above Cristiano Ronaldo’s tally of 763. But while numbers spark admiration, they also stir conversation. And now, the spotlight has shifted to a more pressing debate: Will Messi play in the 2025 MLS All-Star Game, or will he opt for a well-earned break?

That question took center stage during a recent ESPN FC roundtable on YouTube. There were hosts Kay Murray, Shaka Hislop, Steve Nicol, Frank Leboeuf, and Italian journalist Gabriele Marcotti, who weighed in about Messi’s participation. Leboeuf didn’t hold back in his admiration: “Oh my god. I’m ready to recruit Messi anytime he wants…” He went on to say, “They’re not the players they once were, but being below that level still makes them better than most of the other players in those leagues. That’s insane.” Nicol and Shaka echoed that sentiment, praising Lionel Messi’s mentality and professionalism. And that professionalism is exactly what makes his potential All-Star appearance more symbolic than ever before, as a national reporter also thinks so.

Gabriele Marcotti offered a layered perspective on why Lionel Messi’s presence in the 2025 MLS All-Star Game matters. He began by acknowledging, “I just wonder, uh, is he going to play in the MLS All-Star Game, or is he going to take the week off? Because I saw some comments from Mascherano suggesting, “Oh, maybe he could take a little bit of a break in the middle of the summer.”

But Marcotti countered that idea, noting that Messi is “doing far more for MLS making people on this side of the pond talk about MLS than he would by just showing up at the All-Star Game.” His presence itself is a marketing and cultural force. In other words, Messi doesn’t just play the game; he expands its borders. And that expansion is measurable.

Since his arrival in MLS, ticket prices have soared, stadiums have sold out, and Messi-branded merchandise has dominated global sales, which is good for the USA. For three straight years—2023, 2024, and 2025—Messi topped MLS jersey sales, with kits like the “Miami Vice” edition setting retail records. So, what Messi gives isn’t just stardom; it’s legacy-building for American soccer.

In fact, U.S. engagement with MLS has surged. The percentage of adults interested in following the league has doubled from 2.9% in 2023 to 5.8% in 2025, and among the crucial 18-34 demographic, that number has nearly tripled, from 4.4% to 12.2%. With 506 million followers on Instagram, Lionel Messi’s reach is unprecedented. Yet, despite being voted into the 2025 MLS All-Star Game, his participation is still in question. But Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano has something to say.

Lionel Messi might skip the MLS All-Star game despite being voted in

Lionel Messi’s spot in the 2025 MLS All-Star Game? Still up in the air. Fans voted him in as one of the starting 12. But when is the game? July 23 at Q2 Stadium in Austin. But head coach Javier Mascherano has other priorities, and they don’t necessarily involve bright lights and show games. “I’d like them to be able to rest during the long week,” Mascherano admitted, referring to both Messi and Jordi Alba. “I know how important the All-Star game is in this country,” he added. But he kept it diplomatic: “But there’s no decision with the club regarding the All-Star Game.” So, will Messi play or not? That’s the million-dollar question.

For now, there’s no official call, but both Messi and Alba are scheduled to travel to Texas. Alba, in fact, is even expected to join the Skills Challenge the day before. Still, the message from Inter Miami is clear: the season grind is brutal. After competing in the Club World Cup and now facing three MLS matches in seven days, the wear and tear is piling up. Mascherano put it bluntly: “It is clear that the team has suffered many muscle injuries this season. The intensity of the last few games has been very high.” And Messi? He’s not immune to it.

The Argentine captain has been dealing with minor muscle issues, a result of the constant workload. Mascherano, understandably, would prefer his star to rest instead of pushing through yet another high-profile match. But with Lionel Messi being the face of MLS, skipping the All-Star Game might not be so simple. It’s a tricky dance between fitness, fanfare, and long-term sustainability, and the final decision is still looming.