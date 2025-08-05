Recovering Lionel Messi Finds Full Support System as Reporter Reveals Inter Miami Bond

It’s always difficult watching a legendary player near the end of their career. The form is there, the tactic is better than ever, and the skill is inarguable, but the physical toll of age eventually plays its part and what might have passed as a minor infraction ten years ago becomes a serious injury today. This may very well be the case with the one and only Lionel Messi’s latest minor muscle injury that caused him to walk off the field early on in Inter Miami’s game against Necaxa. Though the G.O.A.T. is currently awaiting a medical go-ahead for the next game against Pumas UNAM, it seems that at least he and his family can take comfort in the holistic support Inter Miami seems to offer to players and their families.

In a recent episode of the 560 WQAM podcast, hosts discussed the short- and long-term impacts of Messi’s latest injuries and everything surrounding them. When an athlete gets injured, it isn’t their burden to bear alone; it is a tense moment for their entire family as they prioritize getting their loved one back into shape. However, as was pointed out on the podcast, Inter Miami seems to do a great job of keeping the players’ families happy and close to the team to offer support, so at least Messi, Antonella and their kids will be seen through this time with comfort and care.

Daniel Solana commented on the family-first outlook of Inter Miami, saying, “Well, you can’t do it anywhere else in the world, right? You can’t have your family that close to the field in any other stadium in the world. And so for these guys coming to live in Miami, you know, just like Vlad said — you got a happy wife, you got a happy life.” He added, with reference to the fact that the Chase stadium where the team plays is one of the only ones in the world where the families can watch the game from so close to the field, “These guys, their wives are happy living in South Florida. They’re with their families. They get to spend time with their families after the game. And it’s just second to none, really.” It’s true; imagine having to walk out on account of an injury in the latter half of your career but immediately being greeted by your wife—it makes a huge difference!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Getty FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – JULY 21: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates with his family during the Leagues Cup 2023 match between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

AD

Solana went on to comment on the long-term effects of the atmosphere of inclusivity and care set up at Inter Miami, saying, “What Jorge Mas and the organization have done to create that environment for these types of players is going to continue to filter in great players to Inter Miami as we transition into this new stadium next year. So, I’m just excited to continue to see what other names are coming. Because, like, I don’t know if you guys heard, but Heung-Min Son is heading over to LAFC.” Seemingly painting Inter Miami as the Florida Panthers in terms of its ‘culture’ in the MLS, Solana added, “So that is the third signing this transfer window, in addition to Thomas Müller and Rodrigo De Paul—players who can still offer the league something and are coming at a younger age.” Inter Miami definitely seems to be doing something right, but will it be enough to make up for the MLS’s wrong?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lionel Messi’s future in the MLS after recent injury and suspension

So far, all we know about Lionel Messi’s injury is that it is a minor muscle injury on his right leg. However, his presence in the upcoming game is yet to be determined and all depends on “his clinical progress and response to treatment,” as per a statement issued by Inter Miami. Given Messi is currently 38 years old, any sort of injury that could cause him to walk off the field is cause for concern till it is ruled out completely. So this is something both Inter Miami and the MLS must be fretting about as their star player works on his recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Further, in late July the MLS issued Messi a suspension for not showing up to an All-Star game, something that upset Inter Miami’s co-owner Jorge Mas to a great extent, as well as head coach Javier Mascherano. No doubt, this would have also had an effect on the veteran player and G.O.A.T., to whom it might have come across as disrespectful or exploitative, given it wasn’t a home game, and the league might have wanted Messi there just to up ratings.

Finally, Lionel Messi’s contract with Inter Miami expires at the end of this year, and certainly the above factors are going to influence whether or not he chooses to extend; hopefully they will not influence whether or not he chooses to keep going!