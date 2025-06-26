Rose Lavelle Opens Up on Her Comeback As USWNT Begins World Cup Prep Post Break

It took 186 days but Rose Lavelle is finally back in the mix. The USWNT star midfielder who was last seen in action during a friendly against the Netherlands on December 4 but was taken off due to an ankle injury, finally made her much-anticipated return to the Emma Hayes’ team for the upcoming two friendlies against the Republic of Ireland and another against Canada.

And it’s all smiles for the NJ/NY Gotham star who made her long-awaited return on June 7 in her NWSL side’s unfortunate 1-2 loss to KC Current during the 74th minute. “It feels really great. It was a long time away which just made me miss it a lot. So, really happy to be back with the girls, happy to be back in the environment. Yeah, it’s been fun,” said Rose Lavelle.

“I very much hope that she will be with us in camp,” Hayes told journalist Jeff Kassouf during an exclusive chat on ESPN’s weekly women’s soccer studio show Futbol W. “She’s had, as she calls it, a very lengthy layoff. I don’t think Rose makes a really good injured player; she’s bored senseless,” added the 48-year-old.

Hayes insisted that Lavelle is not only looking forward to earning her starting place back in Gotham but is perhaps also eying making the USWNT squad. While congratulating the veteran on making her appearance over the weekend, the ex-WSL said, “We miss her experience and [we’re] very much looking forward to her coming back.”