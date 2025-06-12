Rose Lavelle’s Return Fuels Former USWNT Stars to Support Emma Hayes’ Hopes About NWSL Season

Rose Lavelle is back as if she never left. The NJ/NY Gotham FC midfielder was sidelined for over 186 days after leaving the USWNT vs Netherlands friendly on December 4 due to an ankle injury. However, the recent NWSL Matchday 11 finally saw her make an emphatic return on the pitch. And boy, even after coming off the bench in the 74th minute, she played as if nothing happened to her before. That display left Sam Mewis and Becky Sauerbrunn elated, as they subtly showed their support for Emma Hayes.

And why wouldn’t they? Within five minutes of stepping onto the pitch, she nearly scored with a powerful shot from outside the box that went just wide. While the goals will come, the key takeaway is her strong recovery after a lengthy absence. That only saw Sam and Mewis express gratitude to see Rose Lavelle back in the mix after a six-month exile.

“I felt relieved and so joyful to just see her back out there with Gotham,” began Mewis on the latest episode of The Women’s Game podcast. Sauerbrunn also agreed with her former USA teammate, adding, “I saw her do a back heel pass and I was like, ‘Ah, she’s back. She’s moving like Rose.’ It’s always so great to see players return from injury.”

Well, at least Mewis and Sauerbrunn would relate to this feeling as former players. After all, the return-to-play process is quite challenging. Forget the physical pain, but the mental and emotional part also starts making the players lose confidence in themselves. But the way Lavelle was able to handle her return on the pitch, without being confused or lacking any mark is something that impressed Becky a lot.

“She looked like she hadn’t missed a beat,” added the former Portland Thorns defender. Further aligning with the chorus was again Mewis, who insisted that given how things have been going on for Gotham for a while, witnessing the return of their star veteran was indeed the break they needed. “Gotham needs this little bit of resurgence and energy from Rose,” admitted Sam.

For context, the Bats have dropped to 10th place in the standings. Though earlier during the end of May, they did lift the CONCACAF Champions Cup by defeating Tigres UNAL with a narrow score, they have yet to secure a win in the NWSL regular season since April 26. Hence, ardent fans would be hoping to see that finally change for Juan Carlos Amorós and Co.

Then again, it’s not just the NWSL or Gotham community that has been crossing its fingers to see Rose Lavelle constantly. Surprisingly, Emma Hayes has also expressed a similar wish.

Emma Hayes wants Rose Lavelle back in the USWNT mix

Following a successful return on the pitch, Rose Lavelle had some positive updates to share on her fitness. “I feel good, I feel really strong. I think it’s more just, it will be a little bit for my ankle to be at 100%, but the rest of me is feeling good,” she said after the game. Interestingly, this statement felt the exact harmony Hayes had been waiting for.

The USWNT head coach vocally voiced her desire to see the 30-year-old back in the national camp. “I very much hope that she will be with us in camp,” said Hayes, insisting that Rose doesn’t make herself much of a very good injured player and even must have been bored senseless.

via Reuters Paris 2024 Olympics – Football – Women’s Group B – United States of America vs Germany – Marseille Stadium, Marseille, France – July 28, 2024. Emma Hayes coach of United States celebrates with Rose Lavelle of United States after the match. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

The former WSL boss highlighted that Lavelle is eager to reclaim her spot in the starting XI for both Gotham and the USWNT. “We miss her experience and [we’re] very much looking forward to her coming back,” concluded Hayes. And it’s no surprise that Hayes feels her absence—Lavelle was a vital part of her plans for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Considering Emma Hayes has no doubts about Rose Lavelle’s form—just like Becky Sauerbrunn and Sam Mewis—the only thing left is to see the midfielder fully reintegrated into the mix.