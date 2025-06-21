Rose Lavelle’s Return Leads Emma Hayes to Make Honest USWNT Locker Room Confession

“I very much hope that she will be with us in camp,” Emma Hayes remarked last week, expressing her ultimate desire to see Rose Lavelle in her USWNT squad. The NJ/NY Gotham FC midfielder had been out for over 186 days after having left the Netherlands friendly on December 4 with an ankle injury, until the recent NWSL Matchday 11 finally saw her make an emphatic return to action. While her domestic comeback is somewhat fulfilled, what about the national team?

Well, guess what? Hayes’ wish of seeing the return of one of her favorite midfielders finally came true. With the American ladies set to return to action this week to play their doubleheader clash against the Republic of Ireland on June 26 in greater Denver, Colorado, and June 29 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the English tactician gave an interesting update on Lavelle.

“We’re incredibly excited to have her back with us for multiple reasons,” began Hayes while speaking to the press. “First of all her personality, and character in the locker room has been sorely missed in the past six months. She’s primarily gifted as a football player and playing between sort of eight to ten positions… she’s someone who is maturing like a top football player is.”

“I think where our game has been going in the last 12 months, she started to add new dimensions between the lines. I’m so excited for her that she’s set to be back on the team but also to be back when we go to Cincinnati, her hometown, and I know she’s completely excited for that,” Hayes concluded.

(This is a developing story…)