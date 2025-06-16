Sam Coffey’s Portland Thorns Extention Draws Honest Take From NWSL Analyst: “Not a Flashy Player”

Eight—the number of matches the Portland Thorns remain unbeaten at home, with their latest feat coming on the heels of a 2-0 victory over the Washington Spirit on Sunday night. The win brings them closer to the top three, now holding fifth place with 19 points. But amid all the on-pitch action, we bet you might’ve missed the most exciting development any Thorns supporter would love to hear. News flash: Sam Coffey has signed a contract extension.

Though various sources had already spread the word around the town, even the Thorns themselves surprisingly haven’t shared any official notification. Yet, things got a subtle official confirmation after it became a topic of discussion on the CBS Sports Golazo’s show. Apparently, the USWNT midfielder’s contract with Portland that she had initially signed in 2022 was near its expiration this season.

However, the 26-year-old has penned a new deal which keeps her at Providence Park until 2027. That only led NWSL analyst Lisa Carlin to share her thoughts on this latest development. “Really good news,” she began, “not a flashy announcement…very Sam Coffey-esque,” added the pundit, noting that—much like the midfielder’s playing style—the news was delivered without any glitz or glamour.

Before you raise eyebrows, know that it’s a compliment. “She’s not a very flashy player, doesn’t want the spotlight on her even though she is so influential in phase of play that Portland plays,” added Carlin, while highlighting Coffey as the unsung hero of the NWSL team. Be it sitting deep in defensive pockets to pick up runners deep from the box or initiating an attack from the center deep half of the pitch—Sam is a do-it-all for the Thorns.

Meanwhile this year, Lisa believes that Coffer has stepped into a much more aggressive role during the attacking plays. “She’s getting higher, becoming a late runner—that’s providing offense for the Portland side, which means she’s constantly developing,” continued Carlin.

“She’s growing in her game, to be such a linchpin for how Portland plays. And they get to keep her for a couple of years. She’s staying with the Thorns. It’s good news all around,” concluded the analyst. Well, retaining Coffey in the city of Oregon was the only option that Portland had.

That’s because, with her potential end to her contract with the NWSL side, the Sleepy Hollow, NY native garnered interest from WSL giants Chelsea. The former Emma Hayes’ side was keen to splurge the price even just weeks after having spent over a million dollars on Coffey’s USWNT teammate and ex-league rival, Naomi Girma.

But evidently so, the midfielder continues her journey at Thorns, which she joined in 2022 as a second draft pick. In her rookie season, the team was able to win its third NWSL Championship. More achievements have seen her bag over 15 career assists, which are most in the club’s history. She has also been named in the 2022 and the 2023 NWSL Best XI.

Now, set to remain at Providence for a couple of years, Sam Coffey hopes to make the most of her time at the club. While the majority of the credit goes to the USWNT midfielder, she rather gives credit to some iconic names!

Sam Coffey embraces the leadership role at Portland Thorns

The 26-year-old has been leading the Portland Thorns this season, not just as a star player, but also as their skipper. Well, she had to be the obvious name, given how legendary names like Christine Sinclair and Becky Sauerbrunn hung up their boots this season, with Sophia Wilson currently on a pregnancy leave and Meghan Klingenberg leaving the club last year. Now one would expect Coffey to automatically carry forward the torch. However, she’s doing it in her own time and way.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/Sam Coffey

Additional brownie points come in her favor after she reveals the aforementioned names are no less than her idols. So it was only natural to see how seamlessly the Penn State and Boston College alum has transitioned into the captain role. “I took so many of the lessons that they taught me and shared with the team. I’m now trying to adapt that into my own leadership style now without them,” remarked Sam while speaking to The Athletic.

That’s not all as Coffey and her teammates even vow to “uphold the legacy and cherish so deeply the likes of the Sincys and Klings and Beckys (who) have quite literally laid the foundation” for them to be where they are today, something which they don’t take it lightly. “It is really exciting to be now writing this new chapter in their honor and hopefully making them proud,” concluded Sam.

Another reason to add to the list of why the Portland Thorns had to keep her, don’t you think?