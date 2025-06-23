Sam Coffey’s Stunning Portland Thorns Feat Revealed Post Her New NWSL Contract Extension

“They don’t make them like Sam Coffey anymore. She’s a gem,” quite a well-deserved praise from Emma Hayes, as the USWNT midfielder has indeed made remarkable strides over the past couple of years. In fact, more recently, she earned a fresh commitment from her NWSL club after signing a contract extension with the Portland Thorns. And little does one know—a unique feat played a quiet yet pivotal role in securing the faith of her domestic club.

It all stems from Saturday’s Matchday 13 clash, where the Thorns hosted the Chicago Stars. A narrow 1–0 win was secured by the home side at Providence Park, with Pietra Tordin scoring the only goal around the hour mark—courtesy of an assist from Sam Coffey. Interestingly, the goal setup proved significant for the Thorns skipper, as it marked her 16th regular-season NWSL assist.

Not only that, but according to a report from OptaJack on X, all of those assists have resulted in goals by 11 different Portland Thorns FC players—making it a truly unique feat in the club’s history. Not to mention that with 16 career regular-season assists to her name, Coffey has only cemented her record for the most assists in Thorns history.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Notably, this feat comes just after she penned a contract extension with the Thorns. Having signed with the Oregon side in 2022, her union was about to end this season. However, the NWSL side knows the importance of retaining the 26-year-old, as signing the paper now sees her at Providence Park through 2027.

AD

After the deal came to light, NWSL analyst Lisa Carlin expressed her excitement over the “Not so flashy..Sam Coffey-esque” development. The expert also praised the 2024 Paris Olympian for making quite a significant impact at the club. From dropping into defensive pockets to track deep runs or sparking attacks from the heart of the midfield, Coffey continues to be the engine for the Thorns.

Carlin also noted that this season, Sam has a more aggressive presence in the final third and even continues to develop in that manner. She’s growing in her game, to be such a linchpin for how Portland plays. And they get to keep her for a couple of years. She’s staying with the Thorns. It’s good news all around,” Lisa added.

Well, this was indeed the only choice that both Thorns and Coffey had. After Christine Sinclair and Becky Sauerbrunn retired from the game, Meghan Klingenberg left the club last year and Sophia Wilson is currently on pregnancy leave, it only saw Sam Coffey as the true heir to the captain’s armband.

In fact, the Penn State and Boston College alum even hopes to carve out her own leadership path, drawing inspiration from former team veterans who laid the foundation that today’s generation benefits from. “It is really exciting to be now writing this new chapter in their honor and hopefully making them proud,” said the American international—even if her role doesn’t always receive the recognition it deserves.

Sam Coffey doesn’t mind being overlooked despite achievements!

Usually, it’s mostly the attackers who garner more eyeballs from media and fans alike. So being a defensive midfielder would hardly see Sam Coffey being the center of attraction. However, this is exactly what the USWNT midfielder loves about this position, insisting she rather enjoys keeping a low profile on the pitch.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I think it’s kind of congruent with my personality in some ways. I don’t need to be in this flashy position where you’re like the center of attention or everything that you do is kind of noticed,” Coffey said earlier in her appearance on The Women’s Game podcast.

via Imago Source: X/Portland Thorns

Well, it’s not because to save herself from the scrutiny of the audience. Apparently, the Thorns star likes to give her all and is happy to let others shine—whether through a pinpoint pass or a key assist. Not to mention her role is far from simple; be it offering precise first touches and passes or withholding a sharp defensive positioning.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“There also is a selflessness to it that I really have grown to love and just that it is this kind of sneaky nuanced position that is not really talked about all that much but it is so greatly I think important to the success of the team,” Coffey added.

Talk about actually taking credit for once! Sam Coffey is truly a maestro of the modern game.