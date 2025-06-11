San Diego Wave Star Rumored to Exit for Rival League Despite NWSL’s Recent Growth

“I think the NWSL is a top league, arguably the most competitive league in the world from top to bottom.” When a revered women’s coach like Emma Hayes makes such a statement, it’s hard to argue otherwise. After all, she is someone who spent over 12 years in Europe, coaching one of the biggest clubs in the world and experiencing the highs and lows of the most storied soccer culture in existence. Even if someone still chooses to leave the NWSL for Europe, that’s understandable. But what San Diego Wave forward María Sánchez may surprise you at the very least.

The Mexican international has become the subject of a potential transfer. The Santa Clara University Alum who joined the Waves in 2024, is now looking for a potential exit from the California-based club. Her preferred destination? As surprising as it may sound, forget top European leagues—Sanchez is looking to make a return to NWSL’s rival league, Liga MX Femenil.

As per the reports stated by ESPN journalist Cesar Hernandez, the winger is apparently in “very advanced” talks with the Mexican league giants and her former team, Tigres UANL. She represented them back in 2021, before ending up joining the Houston Dash on loan later. So far, nothing has been made concrete as talks are going on with the Liga MX side.

Notably, Sanchez has a contract with the Wave until 2026 that also comes with an option to extend it to 2027, which the Nampa, Idaho-born-and-raised, had signed last season. Though expectations were high to see the Mexican international feature more, her role has somehow diminished. This season, she has made only two starts in her last seven games, having become more of a rotation player for the team.

That only leaves the American-born Mexican winger with no choice but to find game time elsewhere. And what other place there stands than her former suitors? Then again, nothing is confirmed as both parties are currently locked in negotiations. But if Tigres does manage to bring Sanchez, then she’ll be yet another instance to highlight the club’s continuous efforts to sign talents from NWSL, having recruited Mexican forward Diana Ordóñez from the Houston Dash in late May.

Perhaps in the coming weeks, we may hear something about the deal. For now, it is indeed quite a huge transfer development, one that clearly no one saw coming. It also raises the question of whether Sanchez should leave the NWSL at this point.

Is Maria Sanchez right to leave San Diego Wave and NWSL at this point?

Well, this is a question that lies in quite a gray area, to be honest. On one hand, we have Maria Sanchez’s game time on the line, where clearly, the forward has fallen out of favor with head coach Jonas Eidevall. Sure, the ideal approach would be to fight for her place in the starting XI, just like the San Diego Waves have been doing in this regular season, as they are currently settled at fourth with a tally of 20 points.

Then there is the idea of leaving a league that is beyond promising, offering remarkable opportunities. After all, the league has been on a steady trajectory as far as development is concerned and will continue to do so with the kind of ambitions the Jessica Berman-led league holds for itself. Take, for instance, the $240 million domestic broadcast deal with Amazon, CBS, ESPN, and the Scripps-owned ION network that is no less than 40 times bigger than the last broadcast deal they had signed.

That being said, Liga MX Femenil has also been growing steadily and has attracted its fair share of stars, including the likes of Jenni Hermoso, Jermaine Seopsenwe, and Sandra Panos. So it may not be the most unconventional choice either for the San Diego Wave player either.