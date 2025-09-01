Seattle Sounders Make Stunning Lionel Messi Move at Leagues Cup Final vs Inter Miami

For any soccer star in the world, defeating Lionel Messi would undoubtedly feel pretty special, without a shred of doubt. And to do it in front of your home fans? Priceless! And it seems like the Seattle Sounders FC just pulled off that exact spectacle, as they beat Inter Miami at Lumen Field in the Leagues Cup final. But it’s not just on the soccer pitch where the hosts pulled ahead of the Herons.

SixOneFive Soccer‘s Ben Wright took to X on August 31 to share how the Sounders are riding on Lionel Messi’s fandom to promote one of their own. “This is an absolutely 𝑖𝑛𝑐𝑟𝑒𝑑𝑖𝑏𝑙𝑒 promotion from @SoundersFC,” Wright lauds Seattle’s move, before explaining further, “Fans can exchange a Lionel Messi jersey for a free Paul Rothrock shirt before the Leagues Cup final tonight.“Pretty suave PR move, if you ask us, and it looks like the announcement has paid off, too!

FUTWRK Magazine’s founder, Favian Renkel, shared a brief clip on social media, showcasing how fans flocked to Lumen Stadium to exchange their Messi jerseys for the 26-year-old Sounders star. With the Sounders’ call to action working out so well to their favor, Wright was justifiably impressed. “Brilliant stuff, well done,” he wrote in his X post from Sunday. That’s one way of standing by your stars when they need it the most.

Last month, Rothrock suffered a nasty injury on his right hand and underwent surgery a day later to repair a fractured third metacarpal bone. With him being one of the Sounders’ most effective wingers this year, fans were justifiably worried about how long he would be out of action. Thankfully, Rothrock didn’t take too long before returning to training, and tonight, his goal in the 89th minute of the Leagues Cup final ensured that Messi & Co. left Lumen Field with their heads hanging. Making things even sweeter was the huge audience.

As per reports, over 60,000 tickets were sold for the Leagues Cup final between Inter Miami and the Seattle Sounders. That’s 10,000 more than the previously recorded single-match attendance record at the tournament. With so many fans flocking to the stadium, it would be safe to assume that many of them were owners of a Lionel Messi jersey, having previously caved in to the craze and stardom of the Argentine legend. And by exchanging their Messi shirts, the Sounders fans made sure to show their support for their home-grown talent, who has been crucial behind Seattle’s 2025 season so far (3 goals and 7 assists heading into the Inter Miami game). Even the goal he scored today was a treat for the eyes.

Picking up a loose pass right on the edge of the penalty box, Rothrock stormed inside and managed to find the back of the net despite a heavy challenge from Miami’s Maximiliano Falcon, before running to the stands and kissing the Sounders’ logo on his jersey. The final nail to Messi’s already nightmarish day saw Miami subdued 3-0. Is this the beginning of the final lap for the 2022 World Cup winner?

We could be entering the last phase of Lionel Messi’s emphatic career

There’s no denying that, at 38 years old, Messi is in the twilight of his extraordinary career. For a long, long time, fans have wondered when he might actually call it a day. With the soccer icon recently making a startling confession, that final bell seems closer than before. Last Thursday, after helping to beat Orlando 3-1, Messi, smiling, confessed that his upcoming match against Venezuela would be his last World Cup qualifier match in his home country.

And yet, despite being faced with the fact that Leo might leave his boots hanging soon, there’s no denying that he continues to show vigour whenever he sets foot on the soccer pitch. When Messi surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo in career non-penalty goals in July, the former Scottish star Steve Nicol surmised what makes the former such a productive player even after two decades. “Messi’s whole focus is football while he’s playing. That’s the number one priority,” said the retired soccer player, highlighting how the ex-Barcelona winger continues to set the standard.

But how long would that passion keep carrying Lionel Messi? Even if he decides to eventually retire from international duties after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, will he continue to build his legacy in the MLS? Who knows!