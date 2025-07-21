Secret Behind Lionel Messi Surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo Revealed by Former Soccer Player

There might hardly be any human on earth who hasn’t known these two soccer giants: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. They’ve been legends for nearly two decades. But when it comes to global popularity, Cristiano Ronaldo always seems to take the spotlight. With a massive social media following, global endorsements, and his iconic CR7 brand, he’s become a business powerhouse. As of 2025, Ronaldo’s net worth sits somewhere between $1 billion and $1.45 billion, while Messi’s is around $850 million, backed by Adidas and his Inter Miami contract. Yes, Ronaldo may be ahead in money, but not in the game right now.

Because just recently, Lionel Messi passed Cristiano Ronaldo in total non-penalty goals in official matches. There was an MLS game between Inter Miami and the New York Red Bulls. Messi scored twice, bringing his non-penalty goal tally to 764. And that’s more than Ronaldo’s 763. Even more interesting? He did it in 167 fewer games. That’s not just beating a record; that’s crushing it. And just when people thought his magic was fading, Messi reminded everyone he’s not done yet. But what’s the real reason Messi continues to shine when others fade?

In a recent ESPN FC roundtable, hosts Kay Murray, Shaka Hislop, and Steve Nicol broke it down. Hislop began by saying, “You just wondered when that time would be for Lionel Messi. It doesn’t look like it’s anytime soon.” Many thought his spark dimmed in Paris, but his move to the MLS has lit a new fire. “He is easily the main attraction,” Hislop said. The question now is, how long can he keep proving everyone wrong?

Kay Murray added her take: “It’s MLS, and people will say, ‘Oh, he’s doing this in MLS.’ But other big stars have come here. Some of them have mailed it in.” And that’s true! Players like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Pirlo, Gerrard, and Beckham came to the league with big names but didn’t dominate the way Messi is right now. He’s not here to vacation.

He’s here to compete. So the next time someone says, ‘It’s just MLS,’ maybe remind them: it’s Messi making it look easy. And then came the most powerful insight, from Steve Nicol, former soccer player, who said, “It’s because of his mentality 100%.”

He explained how other stars entered the MLS thinking they could slow down and enjoy life. But Messi treats every game like it’s the Champions League final. “Messi’s whole focus is football while he’s playing. That’s the number one priority. That’s what looks after my family at the end of the day, what he does on the football field.” Nicol praised Messi’s professionalism, saying it’s no surprise that he’s still scoring and assisting at the highest level. And maybe, just maybe, that’s the real difference between being a legend and being eternal. But this isn’t just about Lionel Messi breaking records. It’s about Messi reshaping the record book and dragging Major League Soccer into a new era with him.

MLS was a joke until Lionel Messi walked in

When Lionel Messi announced his move to Inter Miami in 2023, it changed the game. Fresh off a historic World Cup win with Argentina, Messi had plenty of options, including a romantic return to Barcelona or a high-paying offer from Saudi Arabia. But instead, he stunned the football world by choosing Major League Soccer (MLS), a league once brushed off as a retirement home for aging stars. His decision signaled something deeper: that MLS had become a stage worthy of greatness. And from the moment he stepped onto the pitch in pink and black, it was clear this wasn’t just a new chapter for Messi. Fans didn’t just cheer; they believed. And belief, as always, is the beginning of transformation.

When Messi played, the ripple effects were immediate and massive. Ticket prices soared, stadiums sold out, and MLS jerseys bearing his name became the hottest commodity in global sports retail. For three straight years—2023, 2024, and 2025—Messi topped jersey sales, with special editions like the teal-and-orange “Miami Vice” kit breaking records across platforms. It wasn’t just about him either; his presence lifted teammates like Luis Suárez and Sergio Busquets, and even young players like Benjamin Cremaschi, into the spotlight. People were watching, they were buying, following, and caring. The MLS had gone from background noise to center stage, and Messi was the amplifier everyone had been waiting for. And as the buzz grew, so did the sense that something even bigger was coming.

When America co-hosts the 2026 FIFA World Cup, it will step into that global moment with Lionel Messi’s shadow towering in the background. His move gave MLS the global validation it long craved, turning skeptics into fans and giving future stars a reason to see the U.S. not as an ending, but as an opportunity. What David Beckham sparked back in 2007, Messi has elevated to its peak, showing that passion, skill, and marketability can all thrive on American soil. Soccer isn’t just growing in the U.S., it’s erupting. And long after Messi hangs up his boots, his influence will echo in every packed stadium, every sold-out jersey, and every kid dreaming in both English and Spanish.