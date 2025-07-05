17-Year-Old Chelsea-Bound Scores for Palmeiras Ahead of $40 Million Contract at Club Football

Imagine signing for a team, only to score a goal against them before even pulling on their jersey—potentially knocking them out of a major tournament in the process! That’s Estêvão for you. The 17-year-old Brazilian sensation, who is bound for Chelsea in a $40 million move from Palmeiras after the FIFA Club World Cup, turned heads for all the wrong (or perhaps right) reasons at the Wankdorf Stadium on July 4, 2025.

Just over a year ago, in June 2024, Chelsea secured the services of the highly rated forward, sealing a deal that would see him arrive in London once his commitments with Palmeiras were complete. But fate had a cheeky twist in store. Facing his future club in the Club World Cup, Estêvão produced a clinical finish to give Palmeiras the lead, leaving Chelsea fans torn—thrilled at his raw talent, yet dreading an early exit at his hands. Stamford Bridge is waiting.

AD

(This is a developing story…)