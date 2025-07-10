Shocking Real Madrid Loss Puts Coach Xabi Alonso in Deep Trouble

“I’m leaving with certainties,” began Xabi Alonso. “This tournament has taught me many things about what we are and what we have to improve.” And that was all the new Real Madrid boss could say after his side succumbed to a shocking 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup semifinals. One certainly knows that the former Los Blancos midfielder is now adjusting to a new life in his beloved club as a manager, but little does this outcome puts him in a difficult position.

Too soon to judge, eh? Yes, it’s true. Not to mention the performances in this tournament before the Parisian attack have been somewhat decent from the Merengues, securing four wins and a draw. From rotation to tactical breakdowns, everything seemed to work in his favor, until the Wednesday clash, where Luis Enrique outshone his former La Liga rivals.

No wonder it didn’t stopped the ESPN FC newsroom from giving some bold analysis of Alonso’s failed masterclass. “He tried to fit people into the team today, and it didn’t work,” said former English soccer player Stewart Robson. “He’s got to be saying to himself, ‘I made a massive mistake, and I can’t do that again. I’ve got to be braver, I’ve got to pick the team that can go and win the game.”

via Reuters Soccer Football – Europa League – Group H – Bayer Leverkusen v Molde – BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany – December 14, 2023 Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso reacts REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Robson believes Alonso has to make starting XI decisions based on his understanding, not because some player has scored more goals or is the star of the team. “He picked the wrong team today,” added the former Arsenal player. Further echoing Steward’s thoughts was former Venezuelan star Alejandro Moreno. Citing PSG’s 2-0 quarter-final win over Bayern Munich, Moreno insisted that Vincent Kompany’s side posed a lot of problems for them.

The former striker noted that the biggest turning point of the game was the Bavarians’ willingness to press higher up the field and disrupt PSG’s passing lanes. Ale Moreno also praised Harry Kane, who, despite not being the most athletic player, did a solid job against PSG’s backline. All of this was made possible due to the attacker’s willingness, something which Moreno insisted clearly lacked for Real Madrid.

Building on that note, he also questioned, “When have Vini Jr. and Kylian Mbappe ever — and when will they ever — actually be a frontline that goes and presses?” even urging them to look up to their rival team forwards including Ousmane Dembele, Désiré Doué, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who never shy from engaging in defensive duties.

Perhaps, the only player who didn’t disappointed Ale Moreno from Real Madrid was Gonzalo Garcia, who willingly went forward to press, allowing his teammates with the opportunity to win the ball. “Until these guys are willing to do that, Real Madrid are going to be in trouble,” said the ESPN analyst, urging Alonso to set boundaries and have some serious talk.

Quite an analysis from either side as we believe there’s nothing much left but to accept how it went wrong for Real Madrid. But if you think this is harsh, wait till you hear some tough words for Madrid’s star boy!

Not Xabi Alonso, but Kylian Mbappe needs to have a reality check!

It was awkwardness in the air of MetLife Stadium as Kylian Mbappe faced his former suitors while representing his dream club. Though the result felt more like a collective mistake, ESPN FC broadcaster and former France international Frank Leboeuf didn’t hesitated in unleashing his fury on the No. 9. Frank believes Mbappe has shown he was the problem at PSG all along — and now appears to be the same for Real Madrid, as things haven’t gone the way he expected since joining them.

via Imago Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final – FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid CF looks dejected during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semi-final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid CF at MetLife Stadium on July 9, 2025 in East Rutherford, United States. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium NJ United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK Copyright: xRichardxSellers/Sportsphoto/APLx 14130550

He’s brought this on himself with his usual ‘Mbappe behavior.’ While pointing out that the former Monaco star barely puts up with his defensive duties, Frank said, “He doesn’t do the job [For Real Madrid] like he didn’t when he was at PSG…That guy has to wake up, really, because he’s a fantastic player, but that’s not enough to consider that he’s having a good career,” cautioning the former PSG has to look out for himself.

Notably, pressing first and defending for the team was something that even Luis Enrique had urged Mbappe to do, but the 26-year-old really didn’t bothered to. However, one can understand why both never got along, with the former FC Barcelona boss doing the job of bringing first-ever European trophy for the club all by himself and the players who trusted in him.

Then again, this very attitude can make things worse not just for Kylian Mbappe, but also for Xabi Alonso, who still has a long way to go and prove himself as a manager. Otherwise, expect the worse!