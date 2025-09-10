Soccer Fans Invade Pitch as 2026 World Cup Is Close to Witnessing Historic Underdog Entry Since 2017

There’s a reason why soccer is known as the beautiful game. Consider Cape Verde, an island country and archipelago state located in West Africa, in the central Atlantic Ocean. For many, it would be hard to believe that they are plying their trade in a prestigious tournament like the FIFA World Cup. But talk about the magical side of the game, as they are actually on the brink of making history.

The team from 1557.15 square mile island has just secured a historic 1-0 victory over Cameroon in the World Cup 2026 qualifiers. The win puts the island nation, with a population of just 593,149, within touching distance of its first-ever World Cup appearance. Cape Verde now needs only one more win—or a set of favorable results from other fixtures—to secure direct qualification. Their next challenges come against Libya and Eswatini, games that could confirm their spot on soccer’s biggest stage.

If they achieve the feat, Cape Verde will join Iceland as the only nations with fewer than one million people to qualify for the World Cup. Iceland, with a population of 404,610, reached the tournament in 2018. The historic win over Cameroon sparked wild celebrations, with fans storming the pitch to celebrate the possibility of seeing their team at the 2026 World Cup in North America.

(This is a developing story…)