Soccer Icon Continues Lionel Messi Praises Despite Inter Miami Failing in MLS

It’s hard to believe how time flies, but it has been exactly two years since Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami. From scoring his first-ever debut goal, that too was a free-kick, to guiding the Herons to their first-ever silverware, he has come a long way. Yet, today, things aren’t exactly the way they were as the MLS side is struggling to make its way at the top. Luckily, though, the brighter side witnesses their star skipper keep its level high, compelling USMNT icon Alexi Lalas to offer his praise!

For context, Javier Mascherano and Co. had been on a remarkable, undefeated streak in the MLS since their 3-3 draw against Philadelphia on May 24. In between, the Fort Lauderdale side also participated in the FIFA Club World Cup, where their journey came to an end in the round of 16 due to an unfortunate 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. Yet, their return again saw them win three consecutive games, until yesterday’s clash saw them endure a 0-3 defeat to Cincinnati.

Yet, that hasn’t stopped Lalas from commending the 8x Ballon d’Or winner. “I think not, as not only is it amazing what he is doing, but again, he is doing it in a league of manufactured parody. And so he is doing it while he’s on a good team,” began Alexi on the latest episode of his State of the Union podcast.

“And there is, you know, a disparity. It’s not even close to what exists in most of the leagues around the world, and certainly not anything that he has been accustomed to when it comes to the teams that he has played for, the club teams that he has played for. And yet, he is doing it on a consistent basis.”

AD

“It’s wonderful to see. There’s still a long way to go as we get through these summer months, but Messi and company. Number one, Messi’s healthy. Love that. And he continues just to show up. I was saying a star is somebody that when everybody is sitting there expecting you to be a star, you are a star. And Messi is that word in every sense.”

(This is a developing story…)