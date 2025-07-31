Soccer Insider Questions Inter Miami Over Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul As MLS Contracts Raise Doubts

We hope Inter Miami and its supporters realize what a precious thing they’ve stumbled upon over the past couple of seasons. Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets—this blend of defense, midfield, and attack is enough to make any starting XI look golden, let alone intimidate opponents. And just when everyone thought the David Beckham-owned club was done, they added even more firepower in the form of Rodrigo De Paul.

Sure, it’s not a permanent signing but rather a temporary loan deal—still, it makes the Herons’ roster more star-studded than ever. Then again, it raises the question of how exactly Miami managed to pull off this move, considering they already have four marquee players in the squad. Not to mention, the MLS rulebook contains unique roster regulations that raise more than a few eyebrows, both financially and in terms of player accommodation.

How exactly did Miami manage to do all of this without any difficulty? Senior Athletic writer Felipe Cardenas seemingly has the answer. “There’s still a lot to take apart here,” he began during his guest appearance on the latest instalment of the CBS Sports Golazo America’s Morning Footy show. “It’s a big onion that needs to be peeled. Like, how did De Paul come in?”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Cardenas insisted that on paper, the 31-year-old Argentinian midfielder arrives as a TAM player until the end of January, with his parent club Atlético Madrid covering a chunk of his salary. Then, the following season, he will be taking the Designated Player spot. However, the soccer insider highlighted that acquiring the DP slot would mean that either Sergio Busquets would have to move on or take a huge pay cut to become a TAM player himself.

These are exactly the kind of things that make Cardenas question the MLS roster rules and sometimes even feel less confident about explaining them, “What’s happening with Miami is a microcosm of what’s happening across the league.” Interestingly, the journalist even recalled a surprising statement by Gonzalo Pineda, coach of Liga MX side Atlas, who faced the Herons earlier today in the Leagues Cup opener.

Though the Florida-based club secured a 2-1 win over the Mexican side, the pre-game presser saw Pineda take a dig at Inter Miami, calling them a “team with five designated players.” Gonzalo himself was a part of the MLS before and knows the league quite well, having coached Atlanta United for a brief period.

Miami boasts big names like Busquets, Alba, Suarez, and now Rodrigo De Paul, while also paying Messi the highest salary in the MLS, which surely raises doubts. “It might seem like only Miami can pull this off, but this is the situation the league creates. And for now, it’s been done. We’ll see how it plays out when he actually signs — and what 2026 looks like,” concluded Pineda.

Notably, the MLS allows each team to have a certain number of international players on their roster, starting with eight international slots. However, these slots can be traded between teams, meaning a club can end up with more or fewer than eight. Because of this flexibility, there’s no league-wide cap on the total number of international players across all MLS teams at any given time.

Either way, Rodrigo De Paul’s transfer certainly raises questions. While it keeps Miami on thin ice, it also promises to deliver on a pact that ardent fans have long been hoping for!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Is Rodrigo De Paul an assurance for Inter Miami to see Lionel Messi commit?

Lionel Messi’s future at Inter Miami has been a topic of debate for some time now. With his contract set to expire in December, recent developments—such as his one-match suspension for skipping the MLS All-Star Game—have only intensified concerns about his stay with the Herons, sparking speculation about a possible departure, even though there is a slight clarity surrounding his future.

USA Today via Reuters Feb 1, 2024; Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) runs on the field against Al-Nassr during the second half at Kingdom Arena. Mandatory Credit: Victor Fraile-USA TODAY Sports

The arrival of Messi’s Argentinian teammate and close friend only elevates his close circle at Fort Lauderdale and even makes him stay for the time being. At least, this is what ESPN journalist Ale Moreno believes. “I think it’s a good signing for Inter Miami. I still have concerns about this team defensively, but he will go a long way in solidifying his presence and the presence of the midfield in Inter Miami, allowing them a platform from which Lionel Messi can do the things that he does so often for this club.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

There is a reason to hope that De Paul’s arrival might make Lionel Messi stick around for long. How will that happen without minute scrutiny, for boasting such mega stars in the roster is something that remains to be seen.