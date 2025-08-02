Son Heung-Min’s Emotional Tottenham Exit Fuels LAFC Rumors Among Fans

“I just want to share information that I have decided to leave this club this summer,” began Son Heung-min. “Respectfully, the club is helping me with this decision.” After months of transfer gossip, it looks like the cat’s finally out of the bag. The South Korean international is officially leaving Tottenham Hotspur after a decade of loyal service. In recent days, fans had already been on edge about the future of their star skipper. However, this admission has not only clarified Son’s situation in North London but has also sparked major buzz around his rumored move to Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC.

Despite a contract remaining until June 30, 2026, rumors of his leaving the Premier League side have only taken a double fold, forcing the former Bayer Leverkusen star to step up and address his transfer situation. While calling it the most “difficult decision” of his career, Heung-min added, “The main reason is that I have achieved everything I can at Tottenham. I need a new environment for a fresh challenge,” per Football London.

“I came to North London as a kid. A boy came to London who couldn’t speak English. I leave this club as a man. Thanks to all the Spurs fans who have given me so much love,” continued the former Hamburger SV forward. Though Son admitted to having shared his desire to leave with longtime teammates like Ben Davies and others, they were disappointed yet respectful and supportive of his decision.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Even Son himself expressed sadness over explaining his choice to his teammates, admitting he spent more time with them than with his own family. The veteran also revealed that he had already made up his mind to leave the club, confessing how difficult it was to “stay bright on the outside” while knowing, deep down, that he was about to close the chapter on a place where he gave everything.

Since joining Tottenham from Bayer Leverkusen for £22 million ($23 million) in 2015, Son Heung-min hasn’t seen much silverware, aside from being part of the squad that finished second in the Premier League in 2017, reached the Champions League final in 2019, and lost the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City in 2021. It was only recently that he discovered his winning side with Spurs, helping them claim the 2024 Europa League title with a narrow victory over Manchester United.

Notably, new manager Thomas Frank, who took over from Ange Postecoglou earlier this summer, had earlier described Son Heung-min’s situation as a bit “tricky.” However, the former Brighton manager has subtly addressed the forward leaving the North London side, after making over 454 appearances, notching 173 goals and 101 assists in this decade.

“It’s no secret that Sonny will start and will lead the team out as captain. So I’m looking forward to that in many ways and if it is to be the last game for Sonny, what a place to do it in South Korea, his home country in front of his home fans. That could potentially be a beautiful ending,” said Frank while citing tomorrow’s friendly clash against Newcastle United.

Regardless, this is quite a huge development in the transfer world, but a rather sad one for ardent Tottenham and Son fans. But as they say, when one door closes, another one opens; the 2015, 17, 19, and 21 AFC Asian International Player of the Year seems to have already found one, sending the entire internet into a buzz.

LAFC fans are already chanting “Welcome Son Heung-min”

The moment Son Heung-min announced his decision to leave Tottenham, it had to bring a smile to the faces of Los Angeles FC fans. That’s because over the past few weeks, the Korean international has been linked with an MLS move, and apparently, the Black and Gold are the favorites to lure in the Spurs veteran. Sure, even though nothing has been confirmed, this fan is already imagining him in the MLS outfit’s jersey: “Son LAFC Jersey is gonna go hard.”

Well, it’s not just MLS, cause technically, as various Saudi Pro League giants have also expressed their interest to the Middle East. Even last year, he was linked to a transfer to Fenerbahçe. However, he chose to stay with Tottenham for the time being, adding, “Money is not important to me. The most important thing is to play in a league that I enjoy playing in. I have so much more I want to accomplish in the Premier League.” Things, however, are different now, and LAFC faithful are loving it. “😂😂😂 well ggs #LAFC idc anymore SON IS COMING TO LA BABY!!!!” added one fan.

via Reuters Soccer Football – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain – December 31, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR ‘LIVE’ SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 45 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS.

Then again, it’s still hard to believe that Heung-min has actually decided to leave Tottenham, no matter how difficult the decision must have been for him. To recall, when asked about his contract situation, he openly admitted how “uncomfortable” it made him, rather than expressing a desire to stay with the Spurs. But that now seems to be a closed chapter, leaving one fan to wonder how to even process this: “If Son goes to LAFC, that’s wild. Can’t believe he’d ditch Tottenham for MLS vibes. Gonna shake things up big time!”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now let’s take a look at the brighter side. Son’s arrival would be a huge boost not only for MLS but also for LAFC. Known for his world-class talent in the Premier League, Son has the chance to join the ranks of global stars like Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in American soccer. If the move goes through, he would also reunite with his former Tottenham teammate and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who joined LAFC in 2024 and has since made over 50 league appearances.

No wonder this fan, who is also a father, is worried about how his son will react to the news—yet, deep down, he’s also excited about the possibility. “Ugh my son is going to be gutted in the morning. Great he is coming to the @MLS but by far his favorite @SpursOfficial player.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

To address more positives, Son is expected to bring significant commercial value to LAFC, thanks to his enormous following in South Korea and across Asia. Interestingly, Los Angeles is home to the largest Korean population in the U.S.—around 320,000—more than cities like New York and Washington, D.C., according to the Pew Research Center. So, his possible move to LAFC is nothing but good: “I’m genuinely happy for him. Top player! And a good source of motivation for the younger generation,” wrote another.

Be that as it may, this is just a glimpse of what you saw, as ardent LAFC fans are definitely looking forward to having Son Heung-Min in the States. Let’s see how quickly this transfer takes place.