Son Heung-min Helps LAFC Avoid Loss to Chicago on His Massive MLS Debut

“It’s amazing to be together again,” Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris said ahead of Son Heung-min’s MLS debut. The former Tottenham Hotspur goalie joined LAFC in 2024 and had high hopes from his former Spurs teammates. Lloris said the 2025 Europa Cup will have a “really big impact” on LAFC’s offense ahead of their game with Chicago. It turns out the Frenchman hit the nail on the head.

The South Korea captain made his Major League Soccer debut as a substitute for LAFC in the 61st minute, with the score tied 1-1. However, in the next 15 minutes, Chicago would snatch the lead and also score a third goal before the 33-year-old found himself in the perfect place for a counterattack. After Chicago’s strike hit the post, Heung-min received a brilliant through ball and broke away from the pack.

And just like that, Son Heung-min was bearing down on Chicago’s net on the other end before Carlos Terán brought him down inside the penalty area. And while play continued for a few more minutes, VAR confirmed that Heung-min had earned his team a penalty in the 79th minute. Two minutes later, Denis Bouanga converted from the spot, tying the game. Talk about immediate impact!

This story is developing…