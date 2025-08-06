Son Heung-Min Makes Surprise LAFC Visit to Support New Team at Leagues Cup Game

It took a while, but there’s finally some clarity surrounding Son Heung-min’s future. Having announced his desire to leave Tottenham Hotspur after 10 years for a new challenge, the transfer gossip surrounded the South Korean international for quite some time, until the cat finally came out of the bag that he is set to join MLS side LAFC. Even though an official confirmation is yet to be made, it looks like Son Heung-min is already making himself comfortable at home.

Believe it or not, but the 33-year-old has already touched down in Los Angeles, making his presence known in the most exciting way possible. Courtesy of a video shared by Favian Renkel via ESPN FC, Son was spotted in attendance at BMO Stadium for today’s Leagues Cup final group stage clash between LAFC and Tigres. The former SV Hamburg star was seen sitting alongside his own and the club’s representatives, chatting in a relaxed manner while watching from the stands.

Not many in attendance at BMO would have realized who was sitting behind them, as Son appears to have arrived earlier than expected, ahead of his official unveiling in front of the fans, which apparently is set to take place in the coming days. Perhaps, this was Son’s way to showcase his commitment to settling in quickly and supporting his future teammates.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Fortunately, though LAFC secured a close 1-2 win over Tigres, this result isn’t enough to take them to the knockout stages of the tournament, having endured a win and a defeat in the previous group stage clash against Pachuca and Mazatlan. Instead, Steve Cherundolo’s side will be preparing for the ongoing regular MLS season, with Son Heung-min soon to become a part of it.

In fact, a lot is expected from the former Bayer Leverkusen star, as it’s pretty evident how much LAFC has struggled this season. They already occupy 6th place in the Western Conference with a tally of just 36 points. And now the recent Leagues Cup exit surely doesn’t help their case.

But with Son expected to join them soon, one can certainly hope things change. Not to mention that even without having kicked the ball, the veteran has already started etching his name in the history books of MLS.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Son Heung-min has already achieved an emphatic milestone!

It’s no shock that LAFC had to spend big, shelling out $26.5 million to bring veteran winger Son Heung-min to the United States. But in doing so, the California club didn’t just secure a star player—they also set a new benchmark, making Son the most expensive signing in Major League Soccer history.

This deal surpasses Emmanuel Latte Lath’s $22 million move to Atlanta United earlier this year. Before that, FC Cincinnati had made headlines by signing Kevin Denkey for $16.2 million, also during the 2025 season. Altogether, it marks a season full of record-breaking transfers in MLS, with the fee record falling three times in a matter of months.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/ Son Heung-min

This is quite an achievement, considering the clubs in Saudi Arabia were eager to pay more for him. The excitement extends beyond the pitch, too. That’s because Son brings massive marketing appeal, particularly in Asia, where he enjoys a huge following. With Los Angeles housing the largest Korean population in the U.S., the commercial potential—from ticket sales to jerseys—is enormous.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rest assured, his presence is enough to further cement the global status of MLS as well as LAFC, joining elite names like Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, who are doing their own part. Adding to the narrative, Son will reunite with ex-Spurs teammate Hugo Lloris, who has been LAFC’s starting goalkeeper since 2024. Clearly, a new chapter is beginning in LA—and Son is leading the way.