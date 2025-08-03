Son Heung-min Reportedly Declines $40 Million Saudi Deal for Rumored LAFC Signing

On July 29, GIVEMESPORT’s Tom Bogert revealed that not one but two European club soccer superstars are eyeing the MLS. One of them seemed too good to be true for many fans. Many argued about why Tottenham star Son Heung-min would throw away a chance to play in the Champions League to sign with the LAFC. Yet, the insider learned that even the Spurs are open to it.

“Spurs won’t stand in Son’s way if he chooses to leave,” Bogert posted on X. But there was a catch. The Saudi Leagues also showed renewed interest in acquiring the Korean striker. What’s more? They are reportedly ready to offer more than the MLS team. However, in another exclusive, Bogert and his colleague Ben Jacobs have revealed more details.

Following Son Heung-min’s bombshell confession about wanting to leave the Spurs, the reporters explained that LAFC is more likely to seal the deal than the Saudi clubs. “Los Angeles FC are in advanced talks with Tottenham Hotspur over a deal in the ballpark of $20 million (£15 million) to sign Son Heung-min, sources tell GIVEMESPORT,” said the report by Bogert and Jacobs.

“The Spurs are hoping for $27 million (£20 million), but that is a drop in price from their original ask of around $40 million (£30 million) quoted to Saudi clubs,” the duo added in their exclusive report. If Tottenham Hotspur somehow secures $27 million, it would surpass Emmanuel Latte Lath’s $22 million acquisition by Atlanta United in February this year.

However, there’s no confirmation that LAFC will pay $27 million for Son Heung-min. Then again, the Korean soccer star’s confession about leaving Tottenham doesn’t come as a surprise. Last year, the forward struck down contract extension rumors. “We haven’t talked about anything yet. It was very clear for me, I’m very focused for this season,” said Heung-min.

“I’m just fully focused on this situation and this year, I just want to win something that everybody in this club and these players and all around deserves. That’s what I’m working for,” added the 33-year-old. Needless to say, the dream of winning a big title turned into reality when the Spurs beat Manchester United to lift the 2025 Europa Cup. And now it’s time to move on.

What Son Heung-min’s joining LAFC could mean

While the Korean superstar made it clear that he won’t continue with the Spurs, it’s not a decision he took lightly. “Respectfully, this club is helping me to make my decision. It was the most difficult decision I have made in my career,” the veteran striker said during the press conference. Heung-min also clarified why he took the drastic step.

“The main reason is I have achieved everything I can at Tottenham. I need a new environment for a fresh challenge,” he added. While Son Heung-min didn’t say anything about where he plans to find a fresh challenge, Bogert and Jacobs believe the English Premier League icon might look for it with LAFC in the United States. And that would be big news for the MLS.

Besides the 33-year-old, another legend who may be heading for the States is none other than Thomas Müller. The Bayern Munich star is currently a free agent and is looking to sign with a new team. Enter the Vancouver Whitecaps. The GIVEMESPORT reports explained that the MLS club is “nearing a total agreement… Only final details remain.”

“TAM (Targeted Allocation Money) in 2025, DP (designated player) in 2026,” they added on July 29. Now, depending on who signs with the MLS first, it could act as an incentive for the other to join the American League. For now, however, soccer fans will have to wait a little longer, as it also took Inter Miami some time before securing the Rodrigo De Paul deal.