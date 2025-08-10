Son Heung-Min Reveals Harsh Premier League Truth Amid Shocking MLS Welcome

Son Heung-min’s arrival in Major League Soccer has been one of the headline stories of the summer transfer window. It placed him alongside fellow high-profile signings Rodrigo De Paul and Thomas Müller, and so on. At 33, Son made the move from Tottenham Hotspur in what is now the most expensive transfer in MLS history. He was reportedly valued at around $26 million. The deal marked a new era for LAFC and sent ripples across the league, signaling MLS’s growing ability to attract top-tier European talent. Arriving in the same transfer period as other global football icons, Son’s signing has amplified the drama and competitiveness of the season’s second half.

Beyond his on-field impact, his presence is expected to boost MLS viewership worldwide. As Son landed in the USA, fans from Asia to Europe were eager to see how he would adapt to the American game. The expectations were skyhigh for the South Korean superstar’s first appearance in an LAFC jersey. Yet, when the starting lineup for the match against the Chicago Fire was announced, Son’s name was absent. It left fans both surprised and curious about the decision.

Son Heung-min made his long-awaited MLS debut for Los Angeles FC on Saturday in a 2-2 draw against the Chicago Fire at Soldier Field. After his debut game, when asked about the welcome at Chicago, he replied, “I really enjoyed it. I mean, you never ever had this welcoming from away fans, we call this. I used to play in the Premier League. When I played away grounds, they were always booing me.” Coming on as a second-half substitute, the South Korean star immediately brought energy, pace, and urgency to LAFC’s attack.

His entrance was met with loud cheers from fans, who had been waiting to see the club’s record $26 million signing in action. In the 77th minute, Son burst into the penalty area and was clipped by a defender. The referee initially allowed play to continue, but VAR intervened and confirmed a foul. Denis Bouanga stepped up to take the spot-kick and calmly scored in the 81st minute. And secured a valuable point for LAFC.

Although Son didn’t get on the scoresheet, his quick footwork and sharp decision-making were on the fans’ radar. Son’s brief debut hinted at the impact he could make over a full 90 minutes. LAFC fans are now eagerly waiting for his first start, hoping it will mark the beginning of a game-changing chapter in the club’s season.

Sports Illustrated reports that no one knows when the South Korean international will play his first MLS minutes. But his home debut is set for Aug. 31 when LAFC hosts San Diego FC. Currently, LAFC will aim to build momentum in the coming weeks and push for a higher finish as the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs draw closer.