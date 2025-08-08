Son Heung-Min Trailing Only Lionel Messi in MLS Transfer Stat After Historic LAFC Move

127 goals in the Premier League make you one amongst the best players to have graced English football. Helping Tottenham Hotspur end the trophy drought, Son Heung-Min’s job in London is done. Now, he embarks on a new journey. The MLS knows the quality they are bringing in. Without a shadow of a doubt, the League is getting a boost: someone who can even challenge the hegemony of Lionel Messi on the pitch.

After 10 years with Tottenham, the 33-year-old is making the switch to LAFC. What a time it is for the soccer fans in the US! Son joins some of the biggest names in Europe who have lit up the American League as they inch closer towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Well, the South Korean is already making waves amongst the MLS fans, even leaving the Argentine icon behind since the announcement of his transfer.

Son is a huge scoop for the MLS. The South Korean captain still has a lot to offer on the pitch, and he is a thorough professional, something the MLS badly needs. And the latest development only shows that the US fans appreciate and prioritize soccer more than anything. Front Office Sports shared a tweet on August 8, which went, “Fanatics tells FOS that Son Heung-Min has led all athletes in merch sales across sports since LAFC announced his signing Wednesday.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And that’s not all. The new LAFC signing has upstaged the transfer charts. “He’s now No. 2 in all-time MLS jersey sales after a team switch—behind only Messi,” read the rest of the tweet. What does it say about the fans? They can’t wait to see the marquee signing in Black and Gold. Although the numbers haven’t been disclosed, it seems Son’s entry into the MLS is having a bigger impact than Zlatan Ibrahimovic had—or even David Beckham.

AD

That’s right. The skilled midfielder, the style icon who played for Manchester United and Real Madrid, and the multiple-time Premier League winner have been left behind in the merch sales. And the English midfielder wasn’t doing badly himself. Even before he had been unveiled at the Los Angeles stadium, 250,000 jerseys had been ordered by the fans.

At the top, obviously, remains Lionel Messi. Within 24 hours of the announcement of his move to Inter Miami, the 2022 World Cup winner sold a massive 1.5 million jerseys. This is, in fact, a world record in any sport for jerseys sold within 24 hours of the switch. It beat Lebron James, Tom Brady, who are regarded as the faces of American sports. Messi even beat Cristiano Ronaldo’s figures when he returned to Manchester United.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Son’s merch numbers may have been helped by the South Korean base that is present in Los Angeles. The city has the largest South Korean demographic among all the cities in the US. And that indeed played a part in his historic transfer.

The record transfer that unites Lionel Messi and Son Heung-Min

Following a lot of speculation, the South Korean captain has joined The Black and Gold of the MLS, turning down a lucrative move to the Saudi League in the process. The transfer fee amounts to around $26 million. And that makes him the most expensive signing in the history of the MLS. LAFC’s bid beat the $22 million signing of Emmanuel Latte Lath made by Atlanta United in February 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Since the transfer became official, the former Bayer Leverkusen forward has spoken to the media about the start of the new journey. And he did get candid about his decision. “If I’m honest, it was not my first choice,” Son Heung-Min said to the media. Although it doesn’t matter now. The attacker wants to get his foot on the ground and get down to business. “I’m here to win [to] perform,” he said. And the big reason for the fans to be excited about. “I will definitely show you some exciting football.”

And he is relishing sharing the stage with the Inter Miami genius. “We are very lucky to watch Lionel Messi playing football in the same generation … joining the MLS, I think it will affect so many players, and it also affects me that what he has done for his club and for his country. It just also changed my mind.” We know what the fans are thinking. When will we see the two attackers clash in the league? Well, we are sure they will find their way to make it happen in the playoffs.