Sophia Wilson Makes Special Revelation While Sharing First Picture of Her Newborn Daughter

Looks like 2025 has been all about turning the page to a whole new chapter in life for Sophia Wilson. The former Smith kicked off her year by tying the knot with her long-time partner and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver, Michael Wilson, in January. Just when one could catch their breath with this development, the following month saw the Portland Thorns forward announce her pregnancy. So, we hope you’re able to keep up with the trail of positivity in the USWNT star’s life, as yet another piece of exciting news has now made its way.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Or should we say, a new member has arrived in the Wilson family. Yes, you heard it correctly. Sophia Wilson has officially announced the birth of her daughter, Gianna. The news made it onto everyone’s Instagram feed on Wednesday. The 25-year-old shared an adorable picture of her little one, sleeping peacefully in her arms. Alongside it, Sophia also wrote a heartwarming caption that read, “Gianna Capri Wilson 🫶🏽🧸🧚🏽‍♀️👼🐥 My little gigi, I don’t know how I ever lived in this world without you. Mama loves you more than you’ll ever know.”

Interestingly, a similar picture was also shared on Instagram Stories. Another story was a video, where the Thorns star recorded Gianna dozing off in a sitting position, gently supported by her father’s left hand, which almost seemed to cover the entirety of the newborn’s tiny body. The little one could be seen slowly moving her delicate hands and toes, adding to the heart-melting moment. Capturing the emotion perfectly, Sophia Wilson captioned the story with the touching words, “daddy’s hand is the best place to be.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophia Wilson (@sophiawilson) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

We bet fans would have loved to see even more glimpses of the newest Wilson family member. After all, it’s these precious moments in life that people long to cherish the most. Still, that’s all for now, as the family of three has a lifetime ahead to share every milestone and memory. And looking at how things have beautifully fallen into place, it seems every missing piece of the puzzle has finally aligned for the happy couple.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sophia and Michael’s journey began in 2019 when they first met at Stanford University. Their connection was instant, even as distance tested them soon after, with the USWNT forward moving to Portland the following year. Despite the challenges, their bond only grew stronger, showing that patience and commitment can stand the test of time.

In 2024, the couple announced their engagement with heartfelt messages like “Forever always meant with you” and “The Wilsons coming soon ♾️❤️.” A few months later, they tied the knot at the start of 2025, officially taking a big leap in their relationship. Soon after, Sophia shared the joyful news of her pregnancy with the words, “life just keeps getting sweeter,” while holding sonogram photos beside her husband.

AD

A pink rose in the post hinted at the baby’s gender, later confirmed in April through a carousel on Instagram. The photos offered glimpses into her journey, but one, in particular, stood out: tiny baby dresses arranged neatly on a bed. And if that wasn’t enough of a clue, Sophia’s caption made it clear—“Filling the next months with lots of love while we wait for our baby girl to be here.”

Fast forward to today, and here she is—adorable Gianna. With a baby daughter, Sophia Wilson might already be dreaming of seeing her little one follow in her footsteps and one day shine as a soccer star. And considering how she stayed closely connected to the game even during her break, we bet baby Wilson has already picked up a thing or two about the beautiful game with a bit of in-utero exposure!

Sophia Wilson has already introduced little Gianna to the beautiful game

It’s not as if Sophia Wilson spent her pregnancy kicking soccer balls on the training ground. Instead, the 25-year-old often made her way to Providence Park, home of the Portland Thorns, to support her team. In the early days of her pregnancy, she was even spotted during the NWSL Matchday 3 clash against the North Carolina Courage, making appearances in the dugout both before kickoff and after full-time.

via Imago Credits: X/NWSL

A little earlier, she had also turned up for the home clash against Angel City, marking the occasion with an Instagram story that read, “The best atmosphere. See you tonight Portland!” After that, we bet most of her soccer exposure came from the comfort of home, watching games on TV. After all, those were the most crucial days of pregnancy, meant for rest and recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And now that baby Gianna has finally arrived, it’s only a matter of time before she gets to watch her own mother back on the field. Welcome to the world, Gianna Wilson—and the biggest congratulations to Michael and Sophia!