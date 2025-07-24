Sue Bird Makes Megan Rapinoe Reveal Post-Retirement Workout Grind, Recalling Amusing Incident

Throughout an illustrious 17-year run with the U.S. women’s national team, Megan Rapinoe was instrumental in guiding her country to the summit of international soccer on multiple occasions. The veteran playmaker played a key role in securing World Cup titles in both 2015 and 2019. Megan has also contributed significantly to Team USA’s gold-medal triumph at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. Her impact on the field was both consistent and unforgettable. But in 2024, the soccer legend played her last game and hung up her cleats. But as she has retired, the legend is catching no breaks. In a recent interview with her partner, Sue Bird, Rapinoe opened up about her novel way of staying fit and having fun.

Megan Rapinoe debuted for the USWNT in 2006 and announced her decision to retire in July 2023. Everyone was intrigued by what she would be doing after retirement. And here we are. The answer came to light in an interview with the WNBA star at an event. Sue started, “Megan has actually found something like a little new passion project thing. I came home, and she had like one of those.”

“Honestly, it looked like an IV bag, but it’s like I guess you like to put it in your backpack and then the straw comes out. It’s a water thing. Why is there a bladder on the table?” And Megan replied, “I was like, you know what? I need to go hiking. I’m gonna go hiking.” Following this admission, the retired soccer star recalled her recent hiking experience, which she admitted to being tough.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Megan continued, “A. Great workout, B. Beautiful, C. Meditation.” And added, “You’re supposed to be in nature. I go out there. I go on this beautiful, long hike. I got a great workout. I have my little pack. I have my water bladder. Wow, my knees were banging after. It’s a lot of up and then obviously a lot of down. So, the Icy Hot was literally everywhere. My knees hurt badly. Yeah, it was a lot.” The soccer legend’s ride into nature wasn’t as effortless for her as a game against even the toughest of opponents would be.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Touch More (@atouchmore) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Megan has been long known for her dedication to fitness and her commitment to environmental awareness. This reputation was further reinforced when she revealed even more details of her recent hiking experience. Megan urges her fans, viewers, and companies to take responsibility and make a long-term commitment towards a more environmentally friendly future. But Rapinoe knows that by sharing her experience, she might have made many climb a mountain even after their retirement.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Megan Rapinoe makes a bold claim with an open challenge after retirement

Once, Sue Bird brought up one of Megan Rapinoe’s most iconic quotes. Megan and Bird were in the same meeting where the latter recalled USWNT star’s quotes on gay players in 2019. Megan Rapinoe had said, “You can’t win championships without gay players.” The legendary USWNT forward couldn’t help but laugh as she recalled that viral moment.

USA Today via Reuters Nov 11, 2023; San Diego, California, USA; OL Reign forward Megan Rapinoe (15) talks to the media after the 2023 NWSL Championship match against New Jersey/New York Gotham FC at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

With her trademark mix of wit and confidence, Rapinoe added jokingly, “The first and easiest thing you need to ensure you have is gay players on your team. Because clearly, that’s the winning formula.” The quote became a symbol of her fearless advocacy. And also, it once again showcased the authenticity and pride that have long defined Megan’s persona.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

She actually claimed, “I would challenge anyone to show me a team that didn’t have a gay person on it that won a championship… Meanwhile, a bunch of the losing teams, I bet there were a bunch of straights.” Reportedly, it was her joking nature that lit up a room. It shows that Megan and Sue are partners in their mutual respect and the pride they wear that is their identity.