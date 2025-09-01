Suspension Calls Mount Against Luis Suarez After Inter Miami Star’s Disgusting Action Against Sounders Staff

The stage was set for the 2025 Leagues Cup final: Seattle Sounders vs. Inter Miami at Lumen Field. Naturally, the stakes were high—and, to be honest, tilted in favor of the away side for reasons we all know. But talk about the ultimate script flip: Miami crashed to a 3-0 defeat as things turned not just ugly, but downright disastrous for the Lionel Messi-led team. Still, even that loss pales in comparison to what their star man, Luis Suarez, did.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Uruguayan star finds himself in the negative limelight due to his post-match antics, where he was seen deliberately spitting on a staff member of the rival team. The incident unfolded during a heated verbal exchange that erupted between both sides. Courtesy of a brief clip shared by FOX Sports on X, Luis Suarez can be seen confronting a Seattle coaching staff member.

At the same time, goalkeeper Oscar Ustari attempted to separate the 38-year-old from the staff member before the situation could escalate further. Unfortunately, it was already too late, as Suarez—while being pushed away—did the unthinkable and spat on the Seattle coaching staff member. This reflexive act left the staff member quickly turning his head away, with one of the commentators labelling the incident as “absolutely ugly.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Looks like the defeat got inside Luis Suarez’s head so much that he forgot for a while what he ended up doing. Well, considering how things transpired in the game, there shouldn’t be a surprise. Notably, Seattle took the lead inside half an hour after kick-off. The second half only saw Javier Mascherano’s side concede a second in the 84th minute.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Before ardent Miami fans could even dream of their favorite stars mounting a potential comeback, it was all over for the Fort Lauderdale side—just five minutes later, the score line read three to nil, courtesy of Paul Rothrock. The full-time whistle blew, and the rest of the tale, well, you know.

Either way, the result of the match is the least of anyone’s concern, as it’s Luis Suarez’s incident that simply doesn’t sit right with the soccer community, who can’t stop expressing their disbelief online.

AD

Not Inter Miami, but Luis Suarez takes the fall from grace!

Umm…so many questions, right? Well, let’s narrow it down to one, actually. Starting with what exactly Luis Suarez and the Seattle staff member were conversing about? Well, one certainly won’t be able to know that for now, but a little bit, we do guess that it has something to do with the events that transpired during the game.

Then again, it still doesn’t give the former Liverpool man the right to do such an unacceptable thing. No wonder the only valid apology for this fan would be to see El Pistolero get suspended: “MLS must suspend him… This behavior is disgraceful and utterly unacceptable.”

Does this incident ring any bells? Well, Suarez, for one, hasn’t exactly managed to portray an angelic image within the soccer community, having been involved in numerous questionable acts in the past. One of the most infamous? Biting his opponents—not once, but three times, in fact (Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini during the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Chelsea’s Branislav Ivanović in 2013, and PSV Eindhoven’s Otman Bakkal in 2010).

USA Today via Reuters Feb 1, 2024; Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; Inter Miami CF forward Luis Suarez (9) reacts after a goal by Al-Nassr during the second half at Kingdom Arena. Mandatory Credit: Victor Fraile-USA TODAY Sports

No wonder one fan easily believes Luis will never change: “2-year suspension and 1 million dollar fine. Better yet, kick him out of football already. This guy will never learn.” Another fan wrote, “Yeah, he trippin. Like, this is not acceptable in sports. Suarez, stay on some bs”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In fact, this wasn’t Suarez’s only post-match offence of the day, considering he was seen seen grabbing Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas around the neck, while his former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets hit the midfielder on the chin. One soccer fan seemed hell bent on just one punishment—and it’s far more painful than a mere suspension or a hefty fine: “Inter Miami CF, Luis Suarez must be penalized by the MLS and kicked out of the team. A Disgrace for the club’s image and the league!” wrote one. Another fan seemed to have a similar take: “Ban him from the MLS. He’s gone after this season anyway. Boot him early and be done with it.”

Be that as it may, this was just a glimpse of the outrage, as countless voices echoed calls for Luis Suarez to be banned, suspended, or even outright fired from both the league and the team. Either way, it remains to be seen what happens at this stage.