“Suspension Rule Is Tough”: Lionel Messi Gets Mass Support as MLS All-Star Game Protocols Come to Light

Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba were supposed to be the stars of the night. Fans and media voted the Inter Miami legends into the 2025 Major League Soccer All-Star Game. They were expected to light up Wednesday night’s match against the best of Liga MX in Austin, Texas. Fans booked tickets, filled hotels, and hyped up the clash, counting down to see Messi in action, many for the first time live. But with the match just a day away, Major League Soccer confirmed that neither player will take the field. And just like that, the dream turned into discontent. For fans who voted, the mood has shifted from excitement to outrage. But why aren’t they part of the game?

What’s fueling the fire even more is that Lionel Messi and Alba aren’t injured; they’re just… resting. But the reason for not competing is due to the league’s rulebook. Therefore, according to the rule, any player who skips the All-Star Game without an approved medical reason may face a one-match suspension. That rule was written to protect the event’s integrity, but now it’s the very thing dividing fans and the league. As of now, neither player has been suspended, but MLS is in talks with Inter Miami to determine whether they’ll be allowed to face FC Cincinnati on Saturday at Chase Stadium. Fans are fuming that the rule applies, yet the punishment is still a maybe. If Messi and Alba sit out without a consequence, fans wonder, what’s the point of the rule at all?

Even Inter Miami’s head coach, Javier Mascherano, had hinted something was brewing. “The players are called up; I would like them to be able to rest but that is not my decision,” he said before the announcement dropped. Lionel Messi missed last year’s All-Star Game due to an ankle injury from the Copa America final, and fans gave him grace. But this year? He’s healthy. Jordi Alba, voted in again this year, now chooses to sit out even after fully participating in last year’s skills challenge and All-Star match in Columbus. This isn’t just about rest anymore to fans; it feels like a no-show with no explanation.

Now, with the All-Star Game only hours away, the spotlight turns to other big names like San Diego, LAFC’s Denis Bouanga, and Liga MX captain Sergio Ramos from CF Monterrey. It’s the league’s 29th All-Star Game in its 30th season. But many fans feel the game lacks something vital: heart, honesty, and the heroes they were promised. The league has won two of the past three MLS vs. Liga MX matchups, but this year, the biggest battle might not be on the field. It’s in the comments.

Fans slam MLS rule as Lionel Messi misses All-Star game amid exhaustion

One heartbroken fan wrote, “MLS needs to drop this clown show anyway if they want to be taken seriously. Everyone should opt out.” And it’s hard to blame the frustration. Major League Soccer must act now to win back trust: either enforce the ‘may be suspended’ rule fairly and clearly or scrap it altogether. Fans deserve to know what players actually risk. The league must also publicly confirm that Lionel Messi and Alba are resting, not hiding behind injury excuses and introduce a transparent opt-out policy with pre-selected alternates. That way, when a superstar sits out, the league lets the next top-voted player step in, ensuring fans still get what they voted for. Let fans feel their vote matters, give clarity on player status, and make the All-Star Game about celebration, not confusion. Otherwise, as that fan said, it really does start to look like a clown show.

Another fan added, “Suspension doesn’t seem right.” One more said, “So, the ‘punishment’ for not playing is more not playing? Brilliant.” A third chimed in, “They should get rid of this rule.” Their frustration targets a long-standing MLS policy designed to preserve the credibility of the All-Star Game. To prevent big stars from opting out at will and diminishing the event’s appeal, the league implemented a mandatory participation rule. If a player skips the match without a valid medical excuse, MLS can suspend them for their next club game.

The policy has teeth and precedent. In 2018, Zlatan Ibrahimovic skipped the All-Star Game citing fatigue, and MLS promptly suspended him for LA Galaxy’s next match. Even earlier, in 2016, MLS suspended Portland Timbers captain Liam Ridgewell after he missed the All-Star Game due to a verified muscle injury. In both instances, MLS sent a clear message: star power doesn’t grant immunity. Now, with Lionel Messi and Alba opting out for rest.

One more fan added, “Big names missing from the MLS All-Star Game. That suspension rule is tough…” And while frustration is understandable, Messi’s current workload tells a story of its own. At 38, the reigning MLS MVP and the oldest player named to this year’s All-Star roster, Messi has more than earned some rest. Since April 2, he has played every minute in 22 of 23 matches across the MLS regular season, Concacaf Champions Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup, racking up over 2,000 minutes. His only rest came back on April 30 in a loss to FC Dallas. Meanwhile, teammate Jordi Alba has started the last six matches. There, he exited late in the July 19 game against the New York Red Bulls, where Messi notched two goals and two assists.

Lionel Messi’s recent form has been electric. He scored two goals in six of his last seven MLS games, including a record-setting five-game scoring streak. He also made history at the Club World Cup, netting a free kick against FC Porto. That marked the first-ever North American win over a European club in a major tournament. Though PSG later knocked out Inter Miami, the achievement still stood tall. Messi missed last year’s All-Star Game due to an ankle injury in Copa America, but now, it’s rest, not recovery, keeping him sidelined. Still, fans can expect his return when Inter Miami faces FC Cincinnati on Saturday. After that, Messi and company will start their Leagues Cup title defense. That will start with matches against Atlas FC (July 30), Club Necaxa (Aug. 2), and Pumas UNAM (Aug. 6). So, yes, sometimes, sitting out isn’t disrespect—it’s just what greatness needs to keep going.