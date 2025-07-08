Trinity Rodman Calls Out ESPN’s Wimbledon Broadcasters to Make a Humble Request: ‘Dad’s Not in My Life’

Revered tennis stars may be headlining the ongoing Wimbledon with their remarkable performances, but stealing the spotlight simply by her presence in the crowd is none other than Trinity Rodman. The USWNT forward, who is still working her way back from injury, has been a regular in the inner circle at tennis matches to support her boyfriend, Ben Shelton. Although the Washington Spirit star attends as part of his support system, it has unintentionally drawn her into attention from a part of her life she prefers not to be associated with.

“He’s not a dad. Maybe by blood, but nothing else,” is how Trinity Rodman described her relationship with her dad, Dennis Rodman, during her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. Even those who have been following her for a long time would know the 22-year-old doesn’t like to be associated with the NBA icon. Then again, her recent appearances at Wimbledon once again dragged her into the spotlight, that too, in the name of her dad.

A live coverage from ESPN of the ongoing tennis tournament has witnessed “more emphasis” on Trin being the daughter of Dennis. Another issue has been the wrong pronunciation of her name, as many thought she was “Tiffany”. That only forced the Newport Beach native to make a special plea. Interestingly, Rodman took to Instagram stories, sharing a random click that had a little bit of clarification and appeal.

“For those who don’t know… my name is TRINITY not Tiffany 😭😂,” began the Spirit winger, before adding, “Also, for Ben’s matches he has his family there as his support system, which includes his dad… my dads not even in MY life no need to bring him up during HIS matches when I don’t even want him talked about during mine. It’s him and his loved ones’ moment. Thank you👍”

(This is a developing story…)