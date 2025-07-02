Trinity Rodman Celebrates BF Ben Shelton’s Early Wimbledon Victory After Thriller

The 2025 Wimbledon is running on its usual course and hasn’t disappointed a single bit. Each day moving forward, all the games continue to prove to be quite a spectacle. With that spirit, the tournament’s No. 10 seed Ben Shelton kicked off his Wimbledon journey with a much-needed boost, defeating Brandon Holt 6-4, 7-6(1), 7-6(5). In fact, beyond fans, the latest to join the celebrations is none other than his girlfriend, Trinity Rodman.

Coming into the event on the back of a three-match losing streak, Shelton’s straight-sets triumph not only halted that skid but also secured his 20th victory of the 2025 season. Last year’s run to the second week at the All England Club highlighted his potential on grass, and he once again displayed his explosive serve and fearless shot-making in tight moments.

That only saw Rodman take some time out for her boyfriend, who is stealing the limelight, to cheer on his close yet rewarding victory. Interestingly, the USWNT forward took to Instagram stories and shared a reel posted from Wimbledon’s official account, where he can be seen making a brilliant play. Additionally, Trinity wrote a caption that read, “Typeeeee.“

