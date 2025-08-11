Trinity Rodman Makes Supportive Cincinnati Open Trip for BF Ben Shelton Amid Busy NWSL Schedule

“I’m just really blessed to have the people that I have in my life,” said Ben Shelton after securing his maiden ATP Masters 1,000 title with a victory against Karen Khachanov. Consider it an endearing message for the people he loves and who always have his back — his close ones, including his family, as well as someone special who entered his life thanks to a mere TikTok trend: none other than Shelton’s girlfriend, Trinity Rodman.

And perhaps the American tennis star was right after all to include the USWNT forward in his “loved ones” moment, especially considering she has always managed to make time to support her boyfriend, game in and game out. Interestingly, just like the recently concluded 2025 Wimbledon, the Cincinnati Open was no exception.

Despite a busy NWSL schedule, Rodman literally managed to carve out some time for his boyfriend to make a “Supportive sidelines” appearance. The 22-year-old was spotted in the stands, courtesy of a snap shared by @CincyTennis on X, relishing Shelton’s blistering shots, which helped the 2024 Houston champion open his Cincinnati Open campaign on a winning note.

Not to mention her presence proved favorable as within the first-round clash with Camilo Ugo Carabelli, Shelton started strong, taking the opening set 6-3. Sadly, the second set saw things take a turn for worse as Carabelli, ranked 47th in the world, injured his knee on the very first point of the fourth game after an awkward approach to the net.

Despite taking a medical timeout, the Argentine struggled to move properly and was ultimately forced to withdraw with Shelton leading 3-1. Having secured a third ATP title of his career in Toronto just days ago, Ben Shelton now gears up for a second-round meeting with Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut, a match which certainly Rodman is expected to make a visit to.