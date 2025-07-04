Trinity Rodman Makes Wimbledon Appearance While Backing Bf Ben Shelton Amid Delay Drama

Trinity Rodman is living her best life (And who are we to jinx it—a big touchwood!) While the American forward’s on-pitch endeavours are at a halt as she gives her best to recover from her injury, off the pitch, things are running at their best course, including her love life. Being an important part of the tennis star Ben Shelton, Rodman was spotted supporting her boyfriend at Wimbledon.

Of course, the night came to an abrupt halt before he could serve for the match. Ranked No. 10 in the ATP standings, Ben Shelton was preparing to close out his second-round Wimbledon clash against Australia’s Rinky Hijikata when the chair umpire announced that play would be suspended due to fading light. Shelton was leading 5-4 in the third set, poised to serve for victory.

The suspension was called at 9:29 p.m. local time at the All England Club. The unusual timing of the halt left Shelton visibly frustrated, as an official attempted to clarify the decision amid a chorus of astonishment and disappointment from the crowd. Regardless, amidst the drama, one was easily able to spot Trinity Rodman in the crowd.

Talk about being subtle! The Washington Spirit forward seemed in her own energy, looking at Shelton as if she’s daydreaming. This moment was quickly made on the internet. And certainly, we aren’t alone as even many others were seen obsessing over this moment.