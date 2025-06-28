Trinity Rodman Stuns BF Ben Shelton With Latest Feat Amid Her Unfortunate USWNT Absence

Things haven’t exactly been a bed of roses for Trinity Rodman lately. The USWNT forward has been swimming against the tide, facing a significant uphill battle with her health. That’s forced her to miss most of the action with both the Washington Spirit and the national team. Yet as Rodman gives her best to return from her back injury, the talented winger has managed to pull off a remarkable feat—one that even left her boyfriend, Ben Shelton, thoroughly impressed.

For those unaware, Trinity has made the cut for the 2025 ESPYS—an annual American award show hosted by ESPN since 1993 to recognize individual and team sporting achievements. In the list released by ESPN, the 22-year-old has been nominated in the Best Play category, thanks to her heroics in the 2024 Paris Olympics semifinals, where her extra-time goal sent the American women into the final.

As this achievement made strides on the internet, it caught the eye of Ben Shelton, who couldn’t wait to further express his excitement. The tennis superstar took to Instagram stories and shared a post that featured the news about Rodman’s latest feat. Additionally, Shelton added a “🤩” emoji, celebrating his significant other’s accomplishment.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by National Women’s Soccer League (@nwsl) Expand Post

AD

Notably, this praise from Shelton just a week after he himself achieved a significant milestone in his sport, making a remarkable leap into the ATP Top 10. Climbing directly from No. 12 to No. 10 after reaching his first-ever grass-court semifinal in Stuttgart, he also became the first U.S. male player born in the 2000s to break into tennis’s elite tier. It had even garnered Trinity Rodman’s praise, with the Spirit forward sharing the story and even writing, “Will never be over this 🥰. Proud of you.”

Regardless, for now, it’s Rodman’s time to shine, as she crosses her fingers for potentially winning in her category. Speaking of which, the competition isn’t easy; alongside the Newport Beach native is Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley for his spectacular backward hurdle on November 3, 2024. Then, there’s Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton for his electrifying “Calls Game!” moment in Game One of the NBA Finals on June 5, 2024.

Last but not least is New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu’s clutch logo three-pointer to win Game Three of the WNBA Finals. Therefore, potentially winning this distinction would indeed be a huge honor for Trinity Rodman. Not to mention, it would also be a much-deserved break from all the unluck that has been surrounding her.

Notably, the 22-year-old isn’t alone in making the cut as joining the ESPYS party is also her fellow USWNT teammate and Chicago Stars forward Mallory Swanson, who has been nominated for the Best Comeback Athlete distinction alongside Colorado Avalanche’s Gabe Landeskog, gymnast Suni Lee, and skiing sensation Lindsey Vonn.

Hence, it would be interesting to see who among Swanson and Rodman will take an award home. For now, let’s hear about Trin’s injury update!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Trinity Rodman shares a crucial update on her injury!

April 12 was the last time that the 22-year-old was seen in action during an NWSL regular-season game. Since then, she has taken a break to get a more advanced healing solution for her persistent back injury, even flying to London for treatment. It was earlier this month she finally came back to town, even sharing an update about having begun her individual training session on her Instagram stories.

via Imago Credits: X/Washington Spirit

Rodman shared a 12-second clip of herself doing short sprint laps, set to Lil Wayne’s “Let It All Work,” likely part of her conditioning routine. Alongside the video, she excitedly captioned, “First day back on the field ☺ Field conditioning in 100-degree weather … did I throw up as soon as I stopped this session? Haha, yes I did 😋🤷🏽‍♀ #builtdifferent🤪😂 #proathlete 😭💀.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Despite the grueling heat pushing her to the point of throwing up, Rodman remains convinced it was all worth it as she pushes forward on her path back to the field. Let’s see when that happens!