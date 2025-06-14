“Terrible”: Megan Rapinoe Sends Strong Message for Boston Legacy Amid Intense Backlash

Looks like Boston NWSL really knows how to make up for its mistakes. Ever since securing expansion rights, the league’s 15th team has faced significant challenges. From backlash over launching the club under the name ‘BosNation’ to a shortsighted and transphobic “Too Many Balls” ad campaign, they certainly got off on the wrong foot. However, credit where it’s due — they made a major fix by rebranding it as ‘Boston Legacy,’ complete with a beautiful new logo. As the move continues to make headlines, Megan Rapinoe was the latest to share her thoughts on the development.

The former Seattle Reign forward is more than impressed with the work that the upcoming NWSL side that is set to make its debut in 2026. This heartfelt revelation was made on the latest episode of A Touch More podcast that she co-hosts alongside her fiance and WNBA icon Sue Bird. In the show’s extra time segment, Rapinoe touched on the club’s new name and crest, while also praising them for taking in the constructive criticism quite well.

“I love it. Shout out to Boston and NWSL for actually just onboarding the very justified criticism for what was a terrible name and a terrible rollout. They just took it on the chin and came back with something so much better,” said the 2x World Cup winner, before hilariously obsessing over the Boston Legacy’s new logo that features an eight-feathered swan.

“I love the Swan. The Swan looks b****y and I love it. It’s like, ‘Don’t come over here. I will snap that bread out of your fingers.’ That’s what the swan looks like. It’s chasing a child down the Charles like, ‘Get out of my house. That’s the kind of energy I like,” added Rapinoe, calling it aggressive yet elegant.

Further praising the color scheme of the club, Pinoe added, “The colors are great; green is just so good. I love the Swan it’s aggressive yet elegant. I think it fits the team so much more,” concluded that Boston Legacy final deserves the praise they had been looking for. Phew…finally someone’s in the good books.

It surely must have been a relief for the 15th NWSL club to hear such positive feedback, not to mention how the past few months have been difficult for them. Aside from facing backlash over their advert and name, Legacy FC faced a setback with the city’s stadium plans. Having hoped to kickstart their debut season at White Stadium, a delay would see them use the Gillette Stadium until the time being.

The meantime also saw them witness the departure of Boston Globe Media CEO Linda Pizzuti Henry, who unexpectedly withdrew her investment from the club—a decision which she had already notified internally last year. Then again, on the positive side, they did end up bringing former Chief Brand & Strategy Officer of the Washington Commanders, Amina Bulman, as its first CRO.

And now, unveiling themselves as a completely different brand of women’s soccer in the States. As they continue to earn brownie points for that, let’s tell some interesting facts about their crest as well.

Boston Legacy gave a heartwarming tribute to NWSL

Notably, Boston Legacy revealed in their statement that the new crest was the result of a five-month design process, led by renowned graphic designer Matthew Wolff. And surprisingly, the eight feathers of the swan that you see actually “represent the eight original NWSL teams, including the Boston Breakers, and are angled to reflect the lines of the iconic Zakim Bridge.”

via Imago Credits: X/Boston Legacy NWSL

Believe it or not, it’s all due to the criticism that Boston took in a constructive manner. “It’s been a learning process and we had a hiccup when we launched the first pieces of our brand, as you know and everyone else knows,” Jennifer Epstein, owner and controlling manager of Legacy FC remarked while speaking with The Athletic.

Mr. Epstein believes that it was the open nature toward understanding the “plurality of perspectives and voices” that helped them get a breakthrough in their initial step of creating a legacy they hope to maintain for years ahead. Sounds pretty interesting. The only thing now remains to be seen how their debut season unfolds next year.