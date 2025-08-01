30-Year-Old USMNT Star’s FIFA 2026 Appearance Hanging by a Thread

Ethan Horvath has played 10 times for the USMNT, racking up two clean sheets and showcasing some impressive performances along the way. He stepped onto the senior stage for the first time in October 2016, facing off against Cuba and managing to keep a clean sheet in a solid 2–0 victory. Back in November 2018, Horvath snagged the Man of the Match title in a tough game against Italy in Genk, where he made five crucial saves despite the narrow loss.

One of his biggest moments happened during the first-ever CONCACAF Nations League Final in June 2021. He came in late after Zack Steffen got injured and ended up saving a penalty from Andres Guardado in extra time, helping his team clinch a 3–2 victory over Mexico right in his hometown of Denver. Even with those standout moments, Horvath has mostly been a backup for the USMNT, particularly behind main picks like Matt Turner. He’s had quite the club career, playing in the Champions League with Club Brugge and being part of a promotion campaign at Luton Town.

However, when it comes to international play, he’s faced some stiff competition for the No. 1 spot and hasn’t had much playing time. It’s a bit surprising that he hasn’t made an appearance in a World Cup match, especially since he was on the roster for Qatar 2022.

Now, according to SBI Soccer on X, Ethan Horvath is reportedly not expected to be part of Cardiff City’s League One squad next season as growing interest from clubs. The 30-year-old is probably going to leave before the summer window wraps up, especially since he hasn’t been in the mix since the relegation last May.

Horvath kicked off the campaign as Cardiff’s No. 1, but he lost that position in September. He only got it back for a bit when Jak Alnwick got injured. He wrapped up the season with four clean sheets in 20 appearances, which is a pretty modest outcome for a keeper looking to solidify his place at both the club and international levels. The uncertainty about his club future really puts a damper on his FIFA prospects.

Since getting regular first-team minutes is crucial for staying in Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT plans, Horvath’s limited role at Cardiff really hurts his chances of being called up for big tournaments. He hasn’t had many chances to play internationally, and with no solid club home and consistent playing time, Horvath might find himself falling further down the list for goalkeeping spots in the next competitions. So, what are the other choices for the USMNT?

Potential USMNT goalkeepers for the FIFA World Cup

Matt Turner is still the go-to veteran in the USMNT goalkeeping lineup. Since he first stepped onto the scene in 2021, Turner has really made a name for himself with some impressive international performances. He had a standout run in the 2021 Gold Cup and went on to start every match for the U.S. at the 2022 World Cup, racking up two clean sheets and even snagging the title of National Team Goalkeeper of the Tournament.

But, with not much club action lately—especially after moving to Lyon following a quiet season in the Premier League—there’s some uncertainty about his USMNT status as we head into the 2026 cycle. Right behind Turner, Matt Freese has really stepped up as a strong contender after his standout performance in the 2025 Gold Cup. Freese played in all six matches for the U.S., helping the team make it to the final and showing great confidence during the penalty shootout against Costa Rica. His steady performances have won him praise from teammates and analysts alike, making him the likely next choice in goal if Turner’s playing time stays inconsistent.

Down the depth chart, you’ve got Zack Steffen along with some promising young talents like Gaga Slonina, Chris Brady, and Diego Kochen. They might be in the mix for some developmental roles. As Ethan Horvath starts to fade a bit from the spotlight, it looks like these talents are ready to shape the future of U.S. goalkeeping right here at home.