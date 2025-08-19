European Soccer Legend Left Disappointed After Unexpected End to First MLS Goal

The ardent soccer fans know: Thomas Müller’s mere presence is enough to help his team win. And that’s exactly what 26,031 fans at BC Place expected to see as the 2014 World Cup winner made his highly anticipated MLS debut for the Vancouver Whitecaps against the Houston Dynamo on Sunday. But that didn’t exactly pan out, and Muller was left long-faced.

When the former Bayern Munich star was announced as the newest addition to Vancouver’s roster for the remainder of the 2025 season, MLS fans were livid. Not only did this mean that they could watch one of the sport’s most decorated players of all time from close proximity, but this also signaled that the MLS is determined to elevate its level by roping in the German legend. But fans were only in for a heartbreak as Muller’s debut didn’t go down as they hoped.

Just two minutes into getting on the pitch, Thomas Muller found the ball loose and hit it first time for a belter into Houston’s net. However, the celebrations were short-lived as the assistant referee soon raised the flag, citing that Brian White was offside in the build-up to the goal. In an X post from August 17 by MLS reporter Ben Steiner, Muller’s disappointment over his first goal in the league being ruled out was shared.

“When I scored the goal, it was amazing, the noise in the stadium, and then also the reaction of my teammates… in the end, the result was a little bit disappointing,” the social media quoted Muller’s comments from the post-match presser after his underwhelming MLS debut. Maybe the German’s disappointment was even more acute since his goal was disallowed because of the same person who helped Vancouver forge forward early in the game.

Moreover, Muller had already made it clear that his switch to the MLS was fueled by a desire to win in the league. “I’m looking forward to coming to Vancouver to help this team win a championship. I’ve heard great things about the city, but first and foremost I’m coming to win,” the ex-Bayern star said after signing for the Whitecaps. Naturally, with his first goal in the new league being ruled out by the assistant ref, the 2x UEFA Champions League winner felt somewhat let down.

Thankfully, though, Muller’s first taste of the MLS did have something for him to admire the league as well. “I think in the duels the pace and the intensity is really high,” the midfielder admitted that he was pleasantly surprised by the physicality level of the MLS. And that’s not all. In his debut match, Muller was expected to undertake a leadership role by manager Jesper Sorensen, and the former was more than up for the task. “Um, yeah. Jesper [Sorensen] expected from me, but he knew before when they brought me in, that this is natural behavior of me,” Muller said how he and the coach were on the same page about his role in Vancouver.

On the other hand, though, the soccer icon needs to just work through his heartbreak. Because, after all, he does come to the continent with a lot of confidence from the authorities in his abilities.

Muller’s MLS debut didn’t do justice to the confidence shown in him

Shortly after Vancouver announced news of roping in Thomas Muller, the star’s MLS salary was also revealed. According to sources like Ben Steiner, Muller’s jaw-dropping $7.5 million salary will make him one of the highest-paid stars in the league, along with making the Whitecaps one of the highest spenders in the MLS. The contract details also underscore how the 13x Bundesliga winner is adored and respected by the North American soccer community.

via Imago Credits – Instagram / @esmuellert

But wait, there’s more. Along with his incredibly high salary, Muller also received some additional perks after putting ink to paper for the Whitecaps. As per reports, the German has been given season tickets for the NHL’s Vancouver Canucks so that he can experience how sports in general are incredibly popular in the US and Canada. With Muller being showered with so many laurels, it’s understandable why he might be feeling like his MLS debut wasn’t up to mark. But hey, it’s not like it was only Thomas Muller who had his first match in the new league fall short of the legacy they established on their former stomping grounds.

Like the German, Son Heung-Min, the former Tottenham forward, played his first MLS match only recently. The Korean icon began his journey in the North American league on August 9, as LAFC took on the Chicago Fire. Coincidentally, Heung-Min’s first game after the switch also ended with a draw. While the 2025 UEFA Europa League winner did make his presence felt as soon as he stepped onto the pitch, he also felt the match should have had a different result.

Looking at how his peer has fared in his first match, we’d argue that Thomas Muller can cut himself some slack. At least, unlike Heung-Min, the German did find the back of the net once, even if it was disallowed soon after! Would you agree? Tell us your predictions on how the newest Vancouver will shine in the MLS in a comment below!