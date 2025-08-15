Thomas Müller Receives Extra Gifts in Addition to Biggest MLS Signings

Things in the world of MLS are about to get a whole lot more interesting! Soon after Inter Miami signed on Rodrigo De Paul from Atletico Madrid, the Vancouver Whitecaps acquired Thomas Müller from Bayern Munich, and they seem to be pulling all the ropes to make the former World Cup winner feel special as he makes the transition into the MLS and the United States.

Just last week, Thomas Müller made a big career move by signing with the Vancouver Whitecaps after 17 years with Bayern Munich. He is the biggest player to join the team and will be entering after scoring 250 goals over his career with the team. Muller is no stranger to international fame as he has won the World Cup with Germany in 2014 and was awarded the Golden Boot for his efforts during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. So, it would only make sense that the Vancouver Whitecaps, a team that has only recently started showing some serious potential in the MLS, are doing all they can to appease him.

It was just announced that Muller has been gifted season tickets to watch the NHL team Vancoucer Cannucks play across the 2025-2026 season. He has additionally signed a deal wherein he will be spotlighted during 8 regular season home games for the Canucks and will be promoted throughout the Canucks season. So, when he’s not setting out to score a bunch of goals or assisting his teammates, he can sit back, relax, and watch Quinn Hughes and Evander Kane do the same on the ice!

But if you think Muller is moving over from Bayern Munich to spend his last days playing gently with the Vancouver Whitecaps, think again. Muller is very much looking forward to continuing his winning streak here too!

Thomas Müller and his move to the Vancouver Whitecaps: he’s only just getting started!

Muller is moving onto the Whitecaps after already establishing for himself a historic career run, apart from the 250 goals under his belt, he has 238 assists (record for a single player in Bayern Munich), has won the Bundesliga 13 times, 2 UEFA Champions League titles, 2 UEFA Super Cups, and 2 FIFA Club World Cups. If you know Soccer, you know Thomas Müller; that’s how much he has dominated the world scene.

On his move to the Whitecaps, Müller said, “It’s not about the winning times in the past, it’s winning titles in the future. That’s what motivates me. Or maybe it’s not about the titles, but about the competition. Competition with your team, against other teams, competition against yourself, your own competition against your teammates to earn your spot.” So it’s quite clear where his intentions will lie when he begins with the Whitecaps.

As the Whitecaps approach their Sunday game against the Houston Dynamo, ticket sales have skyrocketed thanks to Müller signing on! But it isn’t just the fans who are over the moon. Whitecaps head coach Jesper Sorenson commented on the team acquiring a player of such great calibre, saying, “‘What can we get from Thomas that we need?’ And we can get a lot, I think. Experience is one thing, but the quality of play, the football IQ,” Sorenson even so went so far as to add, “the way we play is actually quite similar to the way Thomas played before.” So, have no doubts, Müller joining the Whitecaps is a significant move, possibly the beginning of a new era for them. And while Müller will be doing a lot for the side, he will definitely have some fun watching the Canucks play!