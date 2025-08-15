300 Days FIFA Reminder Drops for America Amidst Widespread Backlash on USMNT

“When we were on the field, there were guys all over the field,” once remarked USMNT icon Landon Donovan in his Unfiltered podcast, while praising the generation he used to play alongside. If you’re still finding a clue, this mere praise for his good old days was nothing but an unfiltered yet subtle dig at the current ‘Golden Generation’, even adding, “not a lot of guys who fall into” a category that plays like the old geezers used to.

How do you think the young, hopeful American boys must have felt after hearing this? Enraged, we’d guess. Or perhaps you’d expect them to take the criticism constructively. But it seems this generation wasn’t willing to hold back—clearly feeling compelled to respond as things had surely risen above their heads. No wonder USMNT star forward Christian Pulisic didn’t hold back either!

The final episodes of his Paramount+ documentary ‘Pulisic’ were recently dropped, and it certainly gave the soccer world some raw glimpses of all those featured in the series. Starting with the protagonist himself, the AC Milan star gave a subtle reply to Donovan’s and even others’ critique for slamming him and his national teammates for not caring enough while playing with the red, blue, and white colors.

“I’d say the most annoying thing, and for me the biggest cop-out of all time, is when all pundits say ‘they didn’t want it,’ ‘they didn’t have the heart,’ ‘back in our day we would fight and we would die on the field,’” he said, insisting that national team results affect him deeply. And it wasn’t just Pulisic speaking up—his father, Mark, a former footballer, and teammate Tim Weah were also seen taking digs at the naysayers.

Interestingly, this particular clip was shared by CBS Sports Golazo on X, which was further reshared by USMNT icon Alexi Lalas on his own handle with some interesting analysis:

“Few things:

1. They’re evil…but you respect them?

2. Landon Donovan was on best U.S. World Cup team in history.

3. Don’t bring your dad to a fight.

4. This makes you look soft…the thing you’re whining about being criticized for.

5. Click…well played.”

Lalas, known for his outspoken yet great analysis, surely didn’t hold back as he not only slammed Christian Pulisic for his words but also for the fact that his own dad also didn’t hold back on the former players of the US Men’s National Team. But it didn’t take much time for Alexi to also quickly come in support of the Stars and Stripes after a netizen replied to Lalas’ comment saying, “This is the most unlikeable USMNT in my lifetime.”

In response, Lalas said, “This is the real problem. Read the room. We’re ~300 days from a home World Cup. At a time when we should be excited/confident about what next summer can bring, instead there’s apathy/concern re this USMNT. Learn the lessons from USWNT. America want to like you…so let them.”

A stark reminder—not only for the players but for American fans as well—that with just 300 days until a home World Cup, this is the moment to rally behind their own stars rather than tear them down. Instead of feeding apathy and criticism, Lalas urged everyone to back the team and show the excitement and belief that the occasion deserves.

Then again, a similar rule applies to the players as well. Given that it is a time to earn support of not just fans but those who have been at their place before, they must retain composure and deal with such negativity quite smartly. But things surely seem to have escalated very quickly for them, especially after hearing the opinions of Tim Weah and Christian Pulisic’s dad!

A voice raised on behalf of the current USMNT generation!

Starting with Tim Weah, the Juventus star who is currently on loan with Marseille, didn’t hold back, taking a huge dig at naysayers like Landon Donovan and more. “Those guys are chasing checks, and for me, I just feel they’re really evil, honestly, because they have been players and know what it’s like when you’re getting bashed. Those are the same guys that will turn around and shake your hand, try to be friendly, wish you had it at the end of the day.”

Tim Weah clarified that though he respects all of them and even looked up to those players, he didn’t shy away from bluntly adding that the previous generation “weren’t anything either”, noting that Christian Pulisic has already had a better career than every single one of the critics. A classic backfire case, something that we smelled from miles away. After all, we all know what the USMNT has achieved over these years.

Likewise, a similar critique from Pulisic’s father, Mark, was also too salty for the icons of the American soccer landscape. “These guys [pundits] want clicks, social media, ‘subscribe to my channels,’ ‘listen to my podcasts’ or whatever. I think they should look in the mirror and look at their last performances for the national team before they start talking shit,” said senior Pulisic, raising fingers at Donovan and ex-crew.

Mr. Mark also stated that whatever all the critics are saying is purely being done with the intention of jealousy. He also remarked that everyone wants to be in Pulisic’s shoes and will literally find any reason just to bring his son down at all costs. A sheer downside when you’re famous, albeit from what industry you belong to.

The good thing is that the USMNT skipper hardly gets affected by any kind of negative narrative being created against his superstar son, adding, “Christian doesn’t give a shit what anyone says.” Ouch. Shots fired as clearly, Pulisic and crew, plus Mr. Mark, aren’t impressed with the way it has been for this new generation.

More than anything, there’s concern over how this fresh documentary episode will be received by former USA stars. Obviously, they’re not thrilled—but whether this escalates further remains to be seen. It already has to some extent, judging by Alexi Lalas’ response, even though he came to the defense of the American boys. Regardless, share your views in the comments.