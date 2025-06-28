TNT Sports Releases Surprising Viewership Numbers After Abrupt NBA TV Split

TNT Sports’ unexpected breakup with NBA TV—and, by extension, the live NBA broadcasting world—signals the conclusion of a notable 17-year partnership. “We made several proposals to continue to provide services and operate the NBA TV network and related digital assets. However, we were unable to agree on a path forward that recognized the value of our expertise, quality content, and operational excellence that our fans and partners have come to expect from TNT Sports. We will work closely with the NBA on a transition plan for the league to assume the responsibility of programming and operating NBA TV and NBA.com, which will be effective October 1.” This update was provided by CEO Luis Silberwasser, who reached out to TNT employees on Friday morning.

This split comes at the same time as the NBA’s huge $76 billion rights deal, which gives live game packages to NBC, ESPN/ABC, and Amazon—marking the end of TNT’s long history of airing NBA games since 1989. TNT is looking to shift gears towards global sports and content that really grabs attention.

Since the NBA isn’t on the schedule, it looks like the network is ready to boost its focus on soccer and other international events, using its knack for storytelling to keep viewers interested. Front Office Sports posted on X, stating, “TNT Sports has released early Club World Cup viewership numbers. Most matches averaged over 400,000 viewers, with Inter Miami vs. Palmeiras leading the way at 676,000.”

For sure, the highlight was the epic Inter Miami versus Palmeiras match, which pulled in an average of 676,000 viewers and hit a peak of 875,000—ranking it among TNT’s top-seven English-language broadcasts ever. Games such as Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors, which pulled in 468,000 viewers, and Real Madrid vs. Pachuca with 391,000, really showed the strong appeal of soccer, highlighting its potential as a key asset for TNT.

It’s clear that TNT’s big comeback to global soccer, especially with Lionel Messi in Miami, is already showing great results. With the Club World Cup heating up and Messi going head-to-head with PSG in the Round of 16, it looks like both viewership and interest are set to rise. This could mark an exciting new chapter for TNT Sports beyond just basketball. Where does the excitement around the next match stand?

A huge opportunity for TNT Sports

Inter Miami’s upcoming clash with PSG is stirring up quite a bit of excitement—not only because it’s a classic David vs. Goliath matchup, but also because it’s an emotionally charged reunion for Lionel Messi. The Argentine superstar played for PSG for two seasons before heading to the MLS, scoring 22 goals and providing 30 assists in Ligue 1. However, things got a bit rocky with management, leading to a turbulent exit.

So, here we are! Messi, wearing Miami’s captain armband, is all set to take on his old club in the Round of 16 at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It’s definitely a moment filled with excitement and potential for some serious drama! When it comes to football, PSG definitely looks like the team to beat. After winning the UEFA Champions League and with stars like Ousmane Dembélé and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on their side, they’re set to take charge. But don’t count out Inter Miami; built around Messi’s creative flair, they’ve shown they can pull off some surprises.

In games like that surprising 2–1 win against Porto and their lively performances throughout the group stage, they’ve really shown some grit and style. It looks like we’re in for an intense and emotional showdown—mixing the excitement of football with some personal stories. This Club World Cup is shaping up to be a real highlight, and it’s a great chance for TNT Sports to make the most of their soccer efforts.