Two World Cups, two Olympic gold medals, two NWSL Championships, one soccer legend: Tobin Heath. “You have rule followers and rule breakers, and Tobin is like one of those rare people where the rules just don’t even exist,” veteran soccer icon Becky Sauerbrunn said after Heath retired at 37 earlier this month. Yet, Father Time catches up to even the most talented players.

For Heath, it was a gradual and painful realization. The repeated injuries took her out for longer each time. The veteran USWNT star took longer to recover, and she lost time. Yet despite the challenges, The Recap returned to win trophies. However, around three years ago, everything changed after what seemed like an “innocuous” training injury. And still she fought.

“Go read the scans again… That’s not possible,” Tobin Heath told her doctor, who said the scans showed this time the damage to her knee was irreversible. So with tears in her eyes, the 37-year-old warrior announced her retirement on her podcast, alongside co-host and partner Christen Press. And nearly two weeks after that fateful day, things haven’t really become any easier.

“Somebody was asking me, like, ‘Oh, do you feel peace now that you’ve retired?’ I’m definitely not feeling peace,” she said in an interview with ESPNW. “I think I’m feeling, which I think I’m told is a good thing to do,” she hinted at, still mentally processing the retirement decision. Thankfully, the overwhelming response she has received from her fellow athletes.

“I was very moved by just, you know? The wonderful things that people said about me… It was deeply meaningful,” added Tobin Heath, about getting caught off-guard by the outpouring of love and support. “I didn’t think I’d be… that it would hit me like that,” explained the 37-year-old. And she wasn’t wrong, because the soccer community had nothing but great things to say about the World Cup winner.

Soccer icons congratulated Tobin Heath on her epic career

Watching Heath struggle while announcing her retirement triggered the entire community to speak in her support. And it wasn’t just the fans who flooded the comments section about missing her on the field; fellow athletes wrote heartfelt messages. “I will miss training with you, playing with you, watching you on the field,” said her wife, co-host, and Angel City FC star Christen Press.

Ballon d’Or Féminin winner Megan Rapinoe also chimed in. The USWNT legend who retired a year after Tobin Heath suffered a career-ending injury dropped in a message. “Thank you for the show, man,” wrote Rapinoe, celebrating Heath’s achievements on the field. Others shared even more personal stories that showed a more fun side of Heath.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/Arsenal Women

The 37-year-old’s former teammate Becky Sauerbrunn recalled how convincing Heath could be. Sauerbrunn, who considered herfeld as a by-the-book athlte once broe the rules for Heath. The 40-year-old recalled the incident during her July 15 appearance on The Women’s Game. The former Portland center explained that during a trip to London, Heath convinced her to get something from the Arsenal merch store.

However, there was a catch. “They were like, ‘Be there. The bus needs to get you guys back.’ We’ve got practice the next morning,” revealed Sauerbrunn, so they had no time. Yet, Tobin Heath convinced her to go anyway, which resulted in them hiding on the bus. Although the midfielder has retired, it’s stories like this, alongside the accomplishments, that will keep her legacy alive, and maybe even help her get that ‘peace’ someone told Heath about.