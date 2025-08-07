Tobin Heath Reveals Brutal NWSL Truth While Making Honest USWNT Comparison

Tobin Heath has played all over the world, in different leagues and competitions, which really gives her a special insight into women’s soccer today. Starting out with the Portland Thorns in the NWSL, where she snagged two championships, Heath has also played in Europe with teams like Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, and Arsenal. She’s really seen how training setups, resources, and the level of competition can vary across different places. Even though she retired earlier this year, she’s still really involved in the sport through her podcast, The RE—CAP Show.

There, she and her co-host Christen Press dive into the game with some real talk, sharing insights from their time as star soccer players. Recently, Tobin Heath has been pointing out an important gap between club and international soccer. She believes this divide really holds back player development in the NWSL.

“I still believe that the gap is massive between the NWSL and international football. In terms of development, because what happens is if you take the best, you know, 25 players in the NWSL and you’re constantly bringing them out of the NWSL and they get to train together, they have every elite, they have better coaches, they have better physios, they have better nutrition, they have better fields, they have better players to develop around, they get so much better every time they go into camp,” she delivered a blunt assessment on The RE—CAP Show.

“What happens is the players that stay in the NWSL, they just stay the same. And like I always say, if you take a player and you just put them in that elite environment, they will transform as a player. But for so many players, they just never ever got picked.” Heath’s comments point out a bigger problem where the USWNT’s centralized resources, backed by U.S. Soccer, really foster a better environment for growth compared to the NWSL’s scattered club setups.

Even though USWNT players get to enjoy amazing facilities, sports science, and intense training during their camps, a lot of NWSL teams are still facing challenges with poor infrastructure, inconsistent coaching, and not enough investment. Heath’s critique really taps into the bigger worries about how the league is keeping up with European rivals, especially the WSL in England. With salaries going up, Champions League chances, and stronger financial support, it’s no wonder that some top American players, like Naomi Girma and Jenna Nighswonger, have decided to move on.

Heath’s straightforward take isn’t just about pointing out issues—it’s really urging them to do something about it. With women’s soccer expanding all over the world, the NWSL really needs to tackle these imbalances if it wants to stay in the game. So, it looks like the league’s future really hinges on closing the gap that Heath pointed out, right? Whether it’s through more investment, improved coaching pathways, or syncing up with FIFA windows, those are the key areas to focus on.

Right now, what she said really highlights how much work still needs to be done—and how much potential can slip away when players are overlooked. So, aside from that issue, what does Heath have in mind for her plans after retirement?

Tobin Heath is not completely leaving soccer

Tobin Heath, who has won the World Cup and Olympic gold medals twice, shared that coming to terms with the end of her playing career was a long and tough journey. She described it as “grieving not being able to play soccer anymore.” Even though she had hoped to come back, a series of surgeries and the impact of her injury led her to retire in July 2025. Still, she’s dedicated to influencing the future of the sport through coaching, analysis, and her podcast, The RE—CAP Show.

Heath is really focusing on boosting women’s soccer after retirement, using her experience from potentially being a part of FIFA’s Technical Study Group during the 2025 Club World Cup. Her work with TSG, where she dives into tactics, player development, and tournament logistics, really shows her passion. As she put it, “I love building. That is something from being a creative player. I love building around the women’s game; it is still so young and impressionable.”

The 37-year-old wants to do more than just technical work; she’s all about boosting player voices and pushing for improved conditions in women’s soccer using her platform. She started the lifestyle brand RE—INC and podcast with Christen Press, where they dive into culture, equity, and the sport’s untapped potential. Surely, her vision just extends beyond the soccer field.