Tobin Heath Reveals Shocking Request to Partner Christen Press Days Before Retirement: “Soccer Tobin’s Dead”

“Soccer Tobin’s dead”… of course that’s not an obituary, but that’s exactly what Tobin Heath thought about the title of the report she wanted her partner, Christen Press, to write about her journey. Well, Tobin Heath, the USWNT’s flair-filled maestro, dazzled fans with her nutmegs and broken-foot goals for over a decade. With 181 caps, two World Cup titles (2015, 2019), and two Olympic golds (2008, 2012), she was soccer’s artist. But a cruel twist struck during Tokyo Olympics training in 2021.

Well, it was a knee injury that sparked a grueling battle. A cartilage issue, initially misdiagnosed, sidelined her after her last game in June 2022 with OL Reign. Heath vanished from the pitch. Fans speculated. Hope lingered. But beneath it all was a truth slowly unraveling behind closed doors. Then, in a bombshell podcast moment, she confirmed what many feared. What could possibly end the career of such a legend?

In the July 10, 2025, episode of The RE—CAP Show on YouTube, alongside her partner Christen Press, Heath bared her soul. She revealed her retirement, driven by that lingering knee injury from Tokyo, adding to long-standing knee issues. When her doctor told her, “I’m really sorry. Career-ending injury,” she shared, her voice heavy with finality. The cartilage damage, worsened over years, forced her to confront the end. But it was her request to Press that stole the spotlight: not an obituary, but a “report at large” about her career. “I asked Kristen because she’s an incredible writer,” Heath said. “I thought it’d be special for the person who knows me best to write about ‘Soccer Tobin’s dead.’” Press recalled, “Everybody fears death… but the hardest part for you is the acceptance that that part of you was done.” How did this request reflect Heath’s struggle?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Credits: X/OL Reign

AD

Press’s words painted a poignant picture. “When I started writing,” she said, “I wrote about August 2022… and the process over the last three years of you trying to create space for something new.” Heath’s journey wasn’t just about losing soccer; it was about grieving “Soccer Tobin” while searching for a new identity. Press called it tragic yet beautiful, noting, “The most beautiful things in the world are tragic.” Their bond, forged through shared triumphs and injuries, made Heath’s trust in Press to pen this story deeply personal. What does this mean for Heath’s legacy?

As Heath steps away, her 181 caps and dazzling style endure. She’s not just leaving soccer; she’s redefining herself, with Press by her side. What legacy did Health leave behind, a woman who redefined the game?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tobin Heath knew winning, but she taught something greater

Tobin Heath wasn’t just a player who racked up wins; she understood winning. And more than that, she lived it. Across two World Cups, two Olympic golds, and a career that spanned continents and club crests, Heath’s legacy isn’t just medals or match stats. It’s the culture she carried, from locker rooms to boardrooms, a blueprint for greatness that went beyond the pitch. As her longtime partner and fellow USWNT legend Christen Press shared, “Tobin Heath knows about winning. She’s always won. And she learned it and taught it in the best locker room in the world. How laughing, dancing, yelling, crying and sharing contribute to greatness.”

via Getty TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 21: Tobin Heath #7 of the United States during the USA V Sweden group G football match at Tokyo Stadium during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 21, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

But here’s the thing: maybe her most powerful impact had nothing to do with goals or game time. Maybe it was in the quiet, consistent way she lifted others. “And so, perhaps her greatest contribution was not a win at all,” Press continued. “It was carrying the torch—a culture—in the pursuit of greatness for all to see and follow.” Heath made it personal, messaging every player who earned their first USWNT cap. Who else does that in today’s game?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And when it came to the fight for equity, she never backed down. “She advocates in the biggest rooms with the highest stakes for folks to invest in women’s sports.”

Now, as Press put it simply, “Happy official retirement @tobinheath.” The chapter closes, but the culture she carried burns on. So who steps up next to keep that fire alive?