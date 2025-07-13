Todd Boehly’s Net Worth & Sports Teams Owned: How Wealthy Is the Chelsea Owner in 2025?

On Sunday, Chelsea will stand the closest to its biggest win since Roman Abramovich ceded ownership of the club. Since American businessman Todd Boehly took over the British giant in May 2022, success at the top levels has been a rare thing for the 2x Champions League-winning club. But all that could change on July 13.

Chelsea will walk onto the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday to take on Paris Saint-Germain in a bid to win this year’s FIFA Club World Cup. If Enzo Maresca’s boys manage to beat the 2025 UEFA Champions League winners, it will be another testament to Boehly’s business acumen and patience. While we wait to see how his return on investment works out this weekend, here’s a look at Todd Boehly’s businesses to help you understand how his operations reach far beyond the soccer pitch.

Who is Todd Boehly?

Boehly, born in Bethesda, Maryland, in 1973, is an American business tycoon, philanthropist, and investor. Todd’s education began in a school in his home city, before he crossed the pond to study BBA at the College of William & Mary. After completing the course, Boehly wandered for a while, not knowing what he wanted to do, and ultimately ended up enrolling at the London School of Economics & Political Science.

After his education was over, Boehly worked at Citibank and CS First in Boston, and then moved on to Guggenheim Partners in 2001. At Guggenheim, Boehly started making a name for himself by putting his business mind to the test. He launched the firm’s first credit investing business, and later was even named the president there. In 2015, he founded Eldridge Industries, using the assets from Guggenheim. Eldridge Industries, a holding company, owns stakes in over 80 businesses that span across domains.

What is Todd Boehly’s net worth in 2025?

It is estimated that, as of 2025, Boehly has a net worth of $8.5 billion. Forbes ranks the American businessman #353 in its 2025 Billionaires List. Boehly is currently the chairman and CEO of Eldridge Industries. The conglomerate has investments in Bruce Springsteen’s song rights as well as in sports-betting firm DraftKings. He also has more fingers dipped in various other pies, including media, real estate, tech, insurance, and sports investments.

With Chelsea making a financial profit by participating in the 2025 Club World Cup, Boehly’s fortune is only set to grow further.

How much did Todd Boehly pay to buy Chelsea?

After the political conflict in Europe made it necessary for Roman Abramovich to forego his ownership of The Blues (the Russian had been the owner of Chelsea since 2003), Todd Boehly stepped forward to make sure that the fans of the club didn’t spiral into despair over the future. The businessman, along with a consortium of investors named BlueCo, purchased Chelsea for a reported amount of £4.25 billion ($5.2 billion USD).

£2.5 billion of this amount went to buy the club, while the remaining £1.75 billion was committed to infrastructure, youth academy, and the development of Chelsea Women’s team. Boehly, while he is the Chairman of the club, holds only a minority of the total shares, while Clearlake Capital owns 50% shares. Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss and Guggenheim Partners chief Mark Walter are also among those who have minority share ownerships at Chelsea.

Which sports teams does Todd Boehly own?

Chelsea is hardly the only professional sports team owned by Todd Boehly. Along with the Premier League titans, Boehly also has extensive investments in US sports teams. He is a co-owner of the LA Dodgers of Major League Baseball. He also reportedly has minority stakes in the LA Lakers, one of the most popular and successful franchises in the NBA, having won the ultimate basketball trophy a stunning 17 times.

As if that wasn’t enough, Boehly is also involved with the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks. Through Eldridge, Todd also invests in Cloud9, a group that is well-known in the eSports community. Quite the portfolio, indeed!