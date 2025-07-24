Tottenham Boss Makes ‘Tricky’ Son Heung-Min Admission Amid Shocking LAFC Rumors

“I feel a little uncomfortable with the situation.” Exactly the same time last year, this is what Son Heung-Min remarked when asked about his future at Tottenham Hotspur. A valid feeling, considering his contract was set to expire. And even after the fact that the 2024-25 season has come to an end, so has the South Korean international’s contract, that too, a month ago. So there’s no surprise to see Son get linked with an exit from the North London side. Yet, if there remains a little hope about his future at the club, it’s something that only Spurs boss Thomas Frank can clear.

But unfortunately, the new manager, who himself arrived earlier this summer after the mutually agreed departure of Ange Postecoglou, subtly admits he himself isn’t sure whether the 33-year-old falls under his plans for the upcoming season, let alone giving the club icon his regular featured role in the starting XI.

When asked about the future of Son and a potential stay in London, Frank insisted that it was a “tricky” situation, adding, “Right now, I have a player who is fully committed and training well, and will play tomorrow. If a player has been at a club a long time, then there will always be a decision for the club to take,” as compiled by the Athletic.

