Trinity Rodman’s Comeback Boosts Washington Spirit’s Performance As NWSL Playoff Nears

There’s a fresh wave of optimism sweeping through the Washington Spirit. Sure, their relentless fight for a top spot in the NWSL table is one sign, but the real buzz centers on the emphatic return of Trinity Rodman to the starting XI. Having begun her 2025 season under a cloud of uncertainty, the USWNT forward is now back as if she never left — a comeback that has not only benefited her individually but has also elevated the Spirit’s overall performances.

Perhaps voluntarily taking a two-month break since April 12 worked in her favor. Having successfully returned to action on August 2, she marked her comeback with a decisive winner off the bench for Adrian Gonzales and Co., sealing an emphatic 2-1 victory over the Portland Thorns. In fact, ever since she began contributing in a truly “dynamic” way — whether starting or impacting games from the bench — the Spirit have rarely had to lower their heads.

Heck, she isn’t alone — teammate Croix Bethune also shares this distinction as a lucky charm for the Spirit. And if that sounds like hype, OptaJack’s numbers back it up. Surprisingly, the Washington Spirit have won 75% (W12 D1 L3) of their regular-season NWSL matches in which Trinity Rodman and Croix Bethune have started together.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

(This is a developing story…)