Trinity Rodman Drops Major Comeback Hint as Washington Spirit Resumes NWSL Campaign

“Honestly, I don’t know if my back will ever be 100 percent,” said Trinity Rodman on her lingering back problem in March after a 64-minute stint during the Washington Spirit’s 2-0 win over Bay FC. Soon after that, on April 12, she played her last competitive game before going on a hiatus with no set return date. Her agent informed that she was going to fly to London to visit the Spirit’s doctor. Beyond that, information was scarce for the longest time. Even USWNT coach Emma Hayes didn’t have an answer. “I don’t know when she will be back, but I know that Trin is being given all the support by everyone, and we very much hope for a speedy recovery,” she told reporters back in May.

Trinity Rodman is back on the pitch with the Washington Spirit, rejoining team training on Saturday for the first time in three months. Already, after last year’s Summer Games, the forward suffered a relapse of her back problem, forcing her to miss several NWSL matchdays, while also not being able to play for the US Women’s National Team for close to eight months.

Regardless, Rodman took to Instagram stories and shared a post of herself in training that was uploaded on Washington Spirit’s official page. Below the post, she also wrote a caption that read, “Can’t wait to be back at rowdy Audi babyyyy”