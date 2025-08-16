Trinity Rodman’s Fan Fulfills USWNT Star’s Unusual Gift Request Before NWSL Game

Trinity Rodman’s successful return to action was nothing short of an early Christmas surprise for ardent fans. Having been sidelined since April 12 because of her persistent back issues, the USWNT star made a triumphant comeback a couple of weeks ago, coming off the bench to score a stunning last-minute winner for the Washington Spirit. Considering how much effort she puts in just to bring a smile to her supporters’ faces, the least one can do is fulfill her unusual yet adorable gift request, right?

Picture this: Your favorite athlete posts a message on their social media that they need help with something. As their ardent follower, we bet there comes a thought of doing the best we can do for them. Well, that’s exactly what one fan did for the 23-year-old. Well, it all started with an interesting Instagram story that Rodman posted earlier.

Along with a selfie, she wrote a caption saying, “Plz plz instead of candy can someone bring me a cute labubu to the game tmr 👀👀👀👀 I will die.” Then what? Well, message received! Before today’s NWSL Matchday 16 clash against Racing Louisville, one fan literally gifted Trinity Rodman a Labubu doll, leaving the forward with a big smile.

A glimpse was shared by NWSL on their social account as Rodman was happily seen receiving the very gift she had asked for from her fans. In fact, without any delay, the 2024 Paris Olympian took out the doll from the box and hung it on her purse, exactly like they’re supposed to be used.

The doll has become quite a sensation over the last few months. Though it may seem like a regular doll, mind you that the hype around this doll is so much that it has become very hard to get these days. They come in multiple shapes and sizes and are sold out within minutes despite their high prices.

In fact, the buzz around it has even seen a production of fake dolls as well. Notably, Labubus were storybook characters designed by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung, who was fascinated with Nordic fairytales. The characters initially appeared in the illustrated book series that Kung launched in 2015. And although the toy series was launched soon after, it attracted craze only after Kanf teamed up with the Chinese toy company Pop Mart in 2019. Besides Rodman, the series has received hype from stars like BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Rihanna, and Dua Lipa, who were seen sporting the plush toy on their luxury handbags.

Now, it’s Trinity Rodman, who has become the latest A-lister and athlete, who will be donning this sensational doll around her purse. Big shoutout to the fan who actually made her request come true. But sadly, the Newport Beach native certainly couldn’t return the favor!

The magic of Trinity Rodman was missing today!

After gifting this Labubu doll to Trinity Rodman, we bet the least the fan would have expected from the forward was to show her magic on the pitch. However, that certainly wasn’t the case today as the Californian star failed to help her side clinch the crucial three points, as the Spirit settled for a single point after playing a 2-2 draw against Racing Louisville.

NWSL: Portland Thorns FC at Washington Spirit Aug 3, 2025 Washington, District of Columbia, USA Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman 2 celebrates after scoring a goal against Portland Thorns FC during the second half at Audi Field.

Sure, Rodman wasn’t given a start as she came off the bench just before the start of the second half. Yet, she failed to find the back of the net to turn things around for her side. However, things could have been worse as the Spirit were on the verge of losing the game. The lead that Sofia Cantore gave the Spirit in the 39th-minute strike was quickly nullified by Rebeca Bernal’s own goal that came just minutes after Rodman stepped on the pitch.

Before long, the away side was leading at Audi Field thanks to a successfully converted penalty from Savannah DeMelo in the 80th minute. Just when the Spirit had lost hope, in came Rosemonde Kouassi with her 90+10 equalizer to call it a day.

Notably, it has been quite a rollercoaster ride for the Washington Spirit so far. Looking at their form over the last five games, including today’s match, they’ve managed just one win, three draws, and a defeat. Naturally, that raises some concern around Adrian Gonzales’ side.

Let’s hope they get back on the winning track—with Trinity Rodman finding the net again. Perhaps it’s time to let the Labubu magic begin?