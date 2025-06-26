Trinity Rodman Issues Positive Injury Update With Shocking Weather Confession

Trinity Rodman has finally made her return to town. The USWNT forward had been sidelined since April 12 while undergoing treatment in London for a lingering back injury — one that has troubled her on and off ever since last year’s Olympic gold medal triumph in Paris. But as the NWSL break surfaces, Rodman only takes her training to the next level, even though it is conducted in scorching heat.

This came after the 22-year-old herself took to Instagram stories and shared a video of training at the club’s training facility. Additionally, she wrote a caption that read, “First day back on the field ☺ Field conditioning in 100 degree weather … did I throw up as soon as I stopped this session? Haha, yes I did 😋🤷🏽‍♀ #builtdifferent🤪😂 #proathlete 😭💀.”

Notably, the Newport Beach, California native was spotted alongside her Washington Spirit teammates as they arrived at Audi Field for their Matchday 11 showdown against NWSL rivals North Carolina Courage. While she didn’t feature in the starting lineup or make the bench, her presence signaled a step forward in her recovery journey.