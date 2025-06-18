Trinity Rodman Joins Forces With Adidas to Boost Women’s Soccer As Injury Concerns Persist

Trinity Rodman seems to be doing everything lately—except kicking a soccer ball. The USWNT superstar has been struggling to make a smooth comeback from ongoing back issues, which have sidelined her from all on-pitch activities since April 12. She even flew to London for treatment. Now back in the States, fans continue to eagerly await her return to action. But that doesn’t mean she’s been idle. In fact, Rodman made good use of her time off the field by partnering with Adidas to help elevate women’s soccer!

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Nike CR7, Lionel Messi’s Adidas LM10 and F50 series, or Neymar’s signature collection with Puma—you’ve probably heard these names when it comes to soccer cleats. These are just a few of the iconic stars on the men’s side of the game with their own boot lines. But have you ever wondered if the same applies to the women’s game? Well, that’s exactly what Trinity Rodman and Adidas have teamed up to change!

The Washington Spirit forward, who has been sponsored by the German apparel giant from the early days of her professional career, recently collaborated with Adidas to launch the F50 Sparkfusion—a signature collection specifically designed for women’s soccer players.

