Trinity Rodman Left Stunned by BF Ben Shelton Amidst Preparation for Her Soccer Comeback

“Can’t wait to be back at rowdy Audi babyyyy,” wrote USWNT winger Trinity Rodman in a post just a few days ago. And that was enough to send the fans into a frenzy. With the Washington Spirit star being out of action since April, her loyalists couldn’t wait to see her back in her natural pastures. But as their wait continues, it looks like Rodman is finding all the inspiration for her comeback from boyfriend Ben Shelton.

22-year-old tennis sensation Shelton is having a pretty decent 2025 so far. From reaching the semifinal at the Australian Open in January to making it to the quarterfinal at Wimbledon, the American star has been making waves in the tennis community with his consistent results. And now, he’s looking more than comfortable at the National Bank Open, and Rodman can’t help but gush about her beau.

In her Instagram story from August 3, the soccer celebrity shared a clip from Shelton’s doubles match against Hugo Nys and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the Round of 16. Captioned simply as “Guys,” the update comes with a stunned-looking emoji that is a proper representation of our feelings after seeing how Rodman’s boyfriend returned a shot to claim a point at the Toronto tournament.

Shelton’s quick thinking was so on point that his partner, Arthur Fils, was left mesmerized, as his expression and body language made clear. The crowd in the stands was also in awe, and so was Rodman’s boyfriend. The moment seemed to have caught the tennis star off guard, and he had to calm himself by putting his back to the sponsors’ billboards at the side of the court.

via Imago Image Credits: Ben Shelton/Instagram

The American and his partner won the Round of 16 6-4, 7-5 to secure their spot in the quarterfinal, where they will face the German duo of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz. Along with looking like a dominant force in the doubles. Shelton has also reached the Round of 16 at the National Bank Open (his deepest run at the tournament yet) and will take on Italy’s Flavio Cobolli next. Obviously, looking at his emphatic campaign at the Canadian competition, Rodman could hardly keep a lid on her elation.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Trinity showed her support for Shelton, though. At the British Slam this year, the USWNT icon was spotted in the stands, rooting for her boyfriend along with the latter’s family members. Maybe it has been her way of getting into the headspace to return to competitive sports once again.

And now, it’s time to put all that preparation to the test.

It’s been a rocky road for Trinity Rodman

Making fans smile, Rodman will finally be back on the soccer pitch as the Washington Spirit take on the Portland Thorns, as per a social media update by the official NWSL X handle. The USWNT star has been training tirelessly for this. And she had all the reason to do so. Her back has been causing her trouble ever since the 2024 Paris Olympics. In April, she played a match with the national team after months, and even scored within minutes of her return. She also helped the Spirit subdue the Racing Louisville FC on April 12, but had to leave the pitch at halftime to tend to her injuries.

via Imago Credits: X/Washington Spirit

That was the last time she was seen playing at the pro level. But with eyes set on making her comeback, Trinity Rodman promised to bring her signature aggression to the field once again. “I’m still gonna be Trin…I’m still gonna be intense, and I’m still gonna give it 100% all the time,” she told reporters just last week, while also noting that she needs to be more careful about handling tackles.

In early July, Rodman once again dumped a truckload of training session snaps on social media along with snippets from the time spent with Shelton. With all the work she’s been putting in, the Washington camp is also waiting eagerly to see how the star’s comeback pans out. “It’s great to have Trinity back with our team,” a Spirit spokesperson told ESPN recently.

With all the anticipation, how well do you foresee Trinity handling the pressure? Share your predictions on her performance against Louisville tomorrow in a comment!