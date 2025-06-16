Trinity Rodman Posts Naomi Girma’s Rare BTS Moment Amid Awaiting USWNT Reunion

“I’m pumped about it,” is how Megan Rapinoe described the return of Trinity Rodman in Washington, DC last week. Having taken a break from all soccer activities after April 12 to fly to London for her treatment, the Spirit forward finally came back to her town, leaving the entire NWSL community delighted. But as she awaits her return on the pitch for both the club and USWNT, the meantime has seen Rodman indulge in some interesting social media activity.

Fellow national teammate and former NWSL rival Naomi Girma celebrated her 25th birthday on June 14. Though the Chelsea defender hardly kept a flashy party, she did accept heartwarming wishes from her friends, family, and ardent fans. The occasion only saw Trin also join the bandwagon, sharing a rather interesting birthday wish for the former San Diego Wave defender on her Instagram account.

Rodman shared an archive video which seems to have been taken in a hotel room. Interestingly, Naomi Girma is seen lying on the floor, just around the right side of the bed. Standing on the edge of it is Sophia Wilson, who seems to have a water bottle in her hand, with Trin being the video recorder. All three are trying to make Wilson pour drink inside Girma’s mouth from quite a height.

Before trying it, they all can be seen laughing, thinking their hilarious challenge might end up getting failed. Fortunately, though, Sophia manages to pour more than a drop of the water into Naomi’s mouth from afar, making all three jump wildly to celebrate their little shenanigan challenge.

via Imago Source: Instagram/Naomi Girma

And a better way there is to glorify Girma’s birthday by sharing this video as Trinity didn’t hesitate. Along with sharing the video, the 22-year-old winger also wrote a caption saying, “Happy birthday Nay Nay. Love u so much❤ ,” before adding her advance apology for Naomi in case she didn’t like the BTS video to have been made public by adding, “Had to post sorry😂😂.”

Yet thankfully, Girma was not angry at all, as she proudly re-shared the video on her story with a caption saying, “😂❤ thank you, love you.” Indeed, quite a hilarious yet heartwarming birthday wish from Trinity Rodman for her fellow national teammate. Little does this video tell us what exactly players do in their free time. And honestly, we love it.

Due to Girma’s Chelsea move, it wasn’t possible for her to celebrate her special day with her fellow American teammates and do such kind of stuff again. Perhaps in the upcoming international camp when Naomi returns to the US, the 25-year-old center-back would be looking to thank Trinity Rodman for such a special birthday wish. This reminds us, will either of them be there for that?

Emma Hayes addresses the potential USWNT return of Trinity Rodman

Due to the brief break, Trinity Rodman ended up missing the recently held friendlies against China PR and Jamaica. Even in her absence, the American ladies secured an easy 3-0 and 4-0 lead. With this confidence, the team again makes its return for the next doubleheader clash against the Republic of Ireland on June 26 in greater Denver, Colorado, and June 29 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/USWNT

In the meantime, Hayes was asked whether fans would expect the presence of Trinity again, following her post-Olympics return in the opening match against Brazil, where she scored within five minutes. In response, the former Chelsea manager ruled it out for now, stating that the winger is more likely to return “at some point in July.” But that is of no use to Washington Spirit at least as the NWSL will halt all of its activities in July, resuming directly in August.

Yet, the former Chelsea boss had more to add for the Newport Beach native. “[Trinity] has to feel that her back’s in a place that she can move beyond the pain that she’s carried for a period of time,” Hayes said to ESPN FC. “She’s in great spirits, and I know we’re moving in the right direction with Trin. Both club and country have been working hard to get her to this stage.”

A bittersweet update if you ask us. Regardless, share your thoughts in the comments.